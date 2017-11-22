Darth Vader Joins the Grand Admiral on the Cover of Thrawn: Alliances

The legendary Sith Lord meets the master Imperial strategist.

Two of Star Wars' greatest villains, together at last.

The Star Wars Show revealed today the cover of Timothy Zahn's Thrawn: Alliances -- the highly-anticipated follow-up to last year's bestselling Thrawn novel. It's a striking image featuring both Darth Vader and Grand Admiral Thrawn, the Empire's deadliest enforcer and perhaps its most gifted strategist. The book finds Thrawn on a secret mission for the Emperor and joining forces with Vader himself; good for us readers and fans, not so much for anyone else. Check out the cover below:

Thrawn: Alliances arrives summer 2018.



StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.