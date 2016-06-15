ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Darth Vader Dad Cookies

June 15, 2016
Jenn Fujikawa

Celebrate your father this weekend with cookies of a certain dark side dad.

This Father's Day, why not bake dad some tasty treats? Easy to bake, portable, and most important, chocolatey, these cookies are the perfect snack for him to take as he heads off to work at the giant space-station.

These Vader cookies are dressed business casual -- nothing goes with a helmet and cape like a colorful decorative tie. Dad Vaders are ready to get to work destroying planets!

Darth Vader Dad Cookies

Ingredients:
3 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 cup cocoa powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup sugar
1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter
1 egg

You’ll need:
Darth Vader cookie cutter
Red icing
Orange icing
Blue icing
White icing

Directions:
1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prep baking sheets with parchment or silpats.

2. In a bowl, whisk the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.

3. In the bowl of an electric mixer, cream the butter and sugar. Add the egg until combined.

4. Slowly add the flour mixture until incorporated. Once the dough starts to pull away from the sides the dough is ready.

5. Split into two and wrap in plastic wrap, chill in the fridge until ready to use.

6. Roll out the dough to about 1/4″ thick. Use your cutter to cut out the shapes and transfer onto the silpat lined baking sheet.

7. Bake for 10 minutes, depending on your oven. Let cool on a wire rack.

8. Use the icings to pipe various tie designs. When the icing is dry the cookies are ready to serve.

vader dad cookies

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram at @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

