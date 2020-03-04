ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

In Darth Vader #2, the Sith Lord Encounters a Mysterious Stranger - Exclusive

March 4, 2020
March 4, 2020
StarWars.com Team

Plus, Ben Solo makes a dark choice in The Rise of Kylo Ren #4!

For Darth Vader, there is no escape...from his past.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Marvel's Darth Vader #2, set after the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, the Sith Lord continues his quest to punish those who hid Luke Skywalker from him. But on the planet Vendaxa, Vader comes face-to-face with someone that stops him in his tracks.

Meanwhile, Marvel's The Rise of Kylo Ren miniseries continues to chronicle the fall of Vader's grandson. In StarWars.com's first look at The Rise of Kylo Ren #4, Ben Solo takes further steps in his embrace of the dark side.

Both Darth Vader #2, from writer Greg Pak and artist Raffaele Ienco, with a cover by In-Hyuk Lee, and The Rise of Kylo Ren #4, from writer Charles Soule and artist Will Sliney, with a cover by E.M. Gist, arrive March 11 in print and digital.

Marvel Darth Vader #2 Marvel's Darth Vader #2 page 1 Marvel's Darth Vader #2 page 2 Marvel's Darth Vader #2 page 3 Marvel's Darth Vader #2 page 4 Marvel's Darth Vader #2 page 5 The Rise of Kylo Ren #4 cover The Rise of Kylo Ren #4 page 1 The Rise of Kylo Ren #4 page 2 The Rise of Kylo Ren #4 page 3

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog

star wars comics Marvel

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Din Djarin Assembles a Crew in Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8 — Exclusive Preview

    January 4, 2024

    January 4, 2024

    Jan 4

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Darth Vader Returns to Mustafar in Marvel’s Star Wars: Revelations (2023) #1 – Exclusive Preview

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Ty Yorrick Returns in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Saber for Hire – Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Mace Windu Will Finish Qui-Gon Jinn’s Last Mission in Star Wars: The Glass Abyss - Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Zeen Starts Again in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #1 - Exclusive Preview

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Dawn of Rebellion

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Weird But True! Star Wars Will Highlight Strange Galactic Facts and Trivia – First Look

    December 4, 2023

    December 4, 2023

    Dec 4

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved