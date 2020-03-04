In Darth Vader #2, the Sith Lord Encounters a Mysterious Stranger - Exclusive

Plus, Ben Solo makes a dark choice in The Rise of Kylo Ren #4!

For Darth Vader, there is no escape...from his past.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Marvel's Darth Vader #2, set after the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, the Sith Lord continues his quest to punish those who hid Luke Skywalker from him. But on the planet Vendaxa, Vader comes face-to-face with someone that stops him in his tracks.

Meanwhile, Marvel's The Rise of Kylo Ren miniseries continues to chronicle the fall of Vader's grandson. In StarWars.com's first look at The Rise of Kylo Ren #4, Ben Solo takes further steps in his embrace of the dark side.

Both Darth Vader #2, from writer Greg Pak and artist Raffaele Ienco, with a cover by In-Hyuk Lee, and The Rise of Kylo Ren #4, from writer Charles Soule and artist Will Sliney, with a cover by E.M. Gist, arrive March 11 in print and digital.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog