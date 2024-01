*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Get Started!

Step 1: Begin by folding the silver scrapbook paper in half, with the white side out. Trace or draw a large circle on the paper, about four and half inches in diameter, with the top part of the circle on the fold. This will be the inside of the card. Cut out the circle, which should make an hourglass shape when unfolded.

Step 2: Use the folded circle as a template and trace the shape on the remaining silver paper. Cut it out. This will be the front of the card.

Step 3: Cut a heart from the same silver paper with the heart paper punch.

Step 4: Cut a notch, about one inch in length, in the fold at the top of the card. Press it forward and unfold.

Step 5: Open the card. Gently push the notch inside and press the card closed, so that it forms a stair shape when the card is opened.

Step 6: Cut a heart from the red paper with the heart hole punch.

Step 7: Lightly trace the opened inside of the card on the yellow paper to use as a size guide. Draw a burst shape on the yellow paper inside the traced circle and cut it out.

Step 8: Again, use the yellow burst as a template, lightly trace it on the orange card stock for sizing. Draw a smaller burst inside the traced burst and cut it out.

Step 9: Glue the smaller orange burst on the yellow one, and the red heart on top of the orange burst. Let dry.

Step 10: Fold the burst in half. Glue it to the front of the stair shape and on the bottom half of the card. Close the card and trim any parts of the burst that may be sticking out of the sides. Let the glue dry completely.

Tip: Close the card and place books or other weights on top of it to help it dry flat.

Step 11: While the glue is drying, begin making the front of the card by using the black permanent marker to draw the trench across the center.

Step 12: Next, glue the silver heart you cut previously just off-center and close to the trench.

Step 13: Dip the unbristled end of the paint brush in the white paint and start adding the lights on the Death Star. Add as many as you’d like, grouped together in rows.

Step 14: Use the small heart hole punch to cut a tiny black heart, and glue it to the center of the silver heart. Let the paint and glue dry completely.

Step 15: Once dry, glue the painted front of the card on to the front of the folded card. Let dry completely.

Finally, open the card to make sure the pop-up works correctly and add a personal message. Our suggestion: "You can't repel love of this magnitude!"

Kelly Knox is a freelance writer who loves creating Star Wars crafts with her daughter. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox.

