Continue Your Training: Kids Star Wars Summer Reading List

Would you rather build than fight? Coming out in early August from DK, LEGO Star Wars: Build Your Own Adventure gives model builders a chance to create their own Star Wars adventures with 50 different model set ideas to inspire the imagination. With projects ranging in difficulty from easy to harder, this book helps unlock creativity in both constructing Star Wars themed builds, and playing our your own Star Wars stories. And it comes with a Rebel pilot minifigure and pieces to build a Y-wing! Time to brick on the entire Empire!

For those ready to be teleported off this rock (middle school and beyond):

As we approached the release of The Force Awakens last year, we had a Hutt’s bounty of great middle school and young adult books, and that has continued into this year. A trilogy of books in the Journey to the Force Awakens line brought us some classic trilogy adventures with Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker, and Han Solo, and these even teased some hints to The Force Awakens. Now might be a good time to go back to these books from Disney-Lucasfilm Press and see how they hid some secrets for Episode VII.

In The Weapon of a Jedi by Jason Fry, Luke follows the Force, and winds up with Artoo and Threepio on a jungle planet with a Jedi connection, but is there more than the aspiring Jedi can handle? In Moving Target by Cecil Castellucci and Jason Fry, Leia leads a dangerous decoy mission with Nien Nunb, but the Empire keeps striking wherever they go. And in Smuggler’s Run, Greg Rucka relates an adventure of Han Solo and Chewbacca in the days after the destruction of the Death Star. All three also have some fantastic artwork by Phil Noto.

Fitting along neatly with that series is Before the Awakening, which came out last December, also by Greg Rucka, with illustrations by Phil Noto, and which tells the stories of the new heroes of The Force Awakens. Readers will dive deeper into the training and motivations of First Order Stormtrooper FN-2187, see a certain scavenger learn a hard lesson about life on Jakku, and witness how Poe Dameron’s concern about a resurgent threat leads him out of the Republic and into the Resistance.

Out more recently is the collection of novellas, Tales from a Galaxy Far, Far Away: Aliens Volume I by Landry Q. Walker goes in depth into the lives of some of the characters seen in The Force Awakens including Unkar Plutt, Bobbajo, and the Crimson Corsair. You can learn more about these different tales from our April interview with the author.

From a certain point of view? While you might know the original trilogy, you might not know it quite like this! Last year, we had some great authors put their spin on Episodes IV, V, and VI. Alexandra Bracken’s retelling of A New Hope in The Princess, the Scoundrel, and the Farm Boy gives some greater depth to our heroes as they contend with the roles they have, and the people they are destined to become. So You Want to Be a Jedi? by Adam Gidwitz puts you in the role of Luke Skywalker as he goes through the events of The Empire Strikes Back, and provides your own Jedi training! And in Beware the Power of the Dark Side!, Tom Angleberger amps up the intensity of Return of the Jedi with more of everything, including Ewok ferocity!

Finally, if you haven’t gotten your hands on it yet, grab a copy of the young adult novel Lost Stars by Claudia Gray, the author of the latest Star Wars novel, Bloodline. Lost Stars follows two would-be pilots as they escape their homeworld for a new life in the service of the Empire, only to end up on opposite sides of the galactic civil war, yet unable to break away from each other’s orbit. Through the story, we see the events of the original trilogy from new points of view from before Alderaan’s destruction through to the Battle of Endor and the Battle of Jakku.

For everyone:



Does it feel like Jakku outside? Why not make your mouth as cold as Hoth with some yummies from Ice Sabers from Chronicle Books, which comes with a Star Wars cookbook with 30 recipes specializing in easy-to-make sweet, chilled treats, and comes with four lightsaber ice pop molds.

So now that you’ve got some idea what cool ways you can read more Star Wars this summer, hop on over to your local bookstore or library, and check it out, and may the Force of reading be with you!

James Floyd is a writer, photographer, and organizer of puzzle adventures. He’s a bit tall for a Jawa. His current project is Wear Star Wars Every Day, a fundraising effort for a refugee aid organization. You can follow him on Twitter at @jamesjawa or check out his articles on Club Jade and Big Shiny Robot.