Comic Book Galaxy: Star Wars #23 Flawlessly Captures the Saga's Tone

An energetic Luke, bickering and playful Han and Leia, and Artoo heroics make for a masterclass in Star Wars storytelling.
Comic Book Galaxy explores Marvel‘s Star Wars comic book releases and provides a discussion point on the culture and climate of the Star Wars comic book universe.
Still bummed that there were no new Star Wars comics last week? Never fear: Comic Book Galaxy is here, and while there are none to highlight from last week, there is plenty to be excited about today. Of course, I’m talking about Star Wars #23, featuring the aftermath of Luke, Leia, and Han’s dramatic capture of the Star Destroyer Harbinger. If you thought capturing a Star Destroyer was exciting (and with that space battle from issue #22, I’m right there with you!), just wait until you see the last page of this issue. In fact, Star Wars issue #23 is so great, we’re going to take a closer look at it in Word Balloon.
