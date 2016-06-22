Adapting the Awakening: Chuck Wendig on Turning The Force Awakens Into a Comic

The writer of Marvel's new miniseries discusses the challenges and opportunities of bringing the hit film to comic form.
It's time to go back to Jakku. But we aren't only returning to the desert-planet home of Rey, we're revisiting every locale in The Force Awakens in the new Marvel comic Star Wars: The Force Awakens. On shelves today, the six-issue adaptation by writer Chuck Wendig (also author of the Aftermath trilogy) and artist Luke Ross will take the newest film from the screen to sequential art. Adapting the script wasn't the easiest of tasks. StarWars.com talked with Wendig about capturing the big beats of the film while still adding something fresh to the familiar story.