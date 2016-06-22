Adapting the Awakening: Chuck Wendig on Turning The Force Awakens Into a Comic

StarWars.com: I imagine pacing would be tricky, too.

Chuck Wendig: Super tricky, because you're breaking it up and it's not meant to be broken up into multiple pieces. There's things you just don't get with a comic adaptation that you obviously get with film, or that you would get with a novel. It's just trying to hit that stuff home, but it's tricky! It was like a master class in figuring out how to ideally tell a compelling story in the comic format and preserving the whole thing while still losing a lot of it at the same time.

StarWars.com: And given that you haven't written a ton of comics, did Marvel approach you about The Force Awakens adaptation? How long has it been in the works?

Chuck Wendig: I started working for them, I got Hyperion last year, and obviously I did that for a while. I guess, after around the second or third issue of Hyperion they contacted me. Obviously, I had the Star Wars novel under my belt by then, and already two more books in the works for the Aftermath trilogy. So, I feel like [it was] both working in Marvel and then also already having some Star Wars cred, as it were.

StarWars.com: It's pretty cool cred to have.

Chuck Wendig: It's not the worst cred to have, it's pretty cool cred, it's like my childhood version of me would be very excited right now. And the adult version also is. So, I think it was a good fit. At least, hopefully that's what they seem to think.

StarWars.com: Plus, you get to work with Luke Ross who also has some great cred.

Chuck Wendig: Man he really is, he's the guy... It's Christmas for me every day because I get panels and pages -- I'm bombarded with awesome art daily, and I never have like, good things to add to it. I'm like, "This is amazing! I'm so happy right now!" That's the extent of critical input I give him, is just how happy I am.

There's a lot of e-mails back and forth. In the grand scheme of things, we have the vertebrae of the film, we can always go back to that. It's easy to point and capture frames, and we'll do that in the script sometimes -- we'll capture a frame or something related from Star Wars that says, "We want it to look like this." The Force Awakens is the perfect spring board, I don't need to describe things that don't really exist.