Chronicling The Clone Wars #2

Continuing my original Chronicling The Clone Wars blog post, here’s a look at the next four episodes airing in syndication and some notes regarding where they fit on the timeline.

“Ambush” (S101)

Upon arriving in a neutral planetary system with the intent of gaining the system's allegiance to the Republic, Yoda is attacked by Separatists and a fierce competition ensues between Yoda and the Sith leader Asajj Ventress for the system's loyalty.

“Ambush” is the premiere episode of the series, though chronologically, it does not mark the first appearances of either King Katuunko or Asajj Ventress. “Supply Lines” sowed the seeds of neutral Toydaria leaning towards the Republic, but “Ambush” provides the real test. Lieutenant Thire is one of the clones serving under Master Yoda and we’ll later see him as a clone commander in Revenge of the Sith. We briefly see King Katuunko’s ship, the Thief’s Eye. A different version of the ship appears much later in the timeline. Katuunko gives Yoda his ceremonial sword as a show of support towards the Republic. Katuunko will have different sword when we see him later in the series.

“Rising Malevolence” (S102)

General Grievous has developed a powerful new weapon that he uses to utterly decimate Jedi Master Plo Koon's fleet of Republic cruisers; Anakin and Ahsoka creatively interpret their orders so that they can search for survivors of the attack.

“Shadow of Malevolence” (S103)

Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker and his Padawan Ahsoka Tano mount an assault against a Confederacy cruiser that is housing a terrible new weapon.

“Destroy Malevolence” (S104)

A fleet of Republic Star Destroyers attempts to capture General Grievous before he can repair the hyperdrive in his heavily damaged flagship.

The "Malevolence story" arc is the first multi-episode story arc to air in chronological order. This marks Plo Koon’s first significant role in the series. It is also the first appearance of Commander Wolffe, Plo Koon’s clone commander, though he is not mentioned by name in the episode or in the script, and he is dressed in an officer’s uniform, not clone armor. Wolffe and the 104th Battalion (Wolf Pack) clones serving under him will undergo multiple changes to the armor, appearing in different variations each season.

Padmé’s starship in “Destroy Malevolence” is an H-type Nubian yacht, the same model ship she had in Attack of the Clones. There are at least two more.



