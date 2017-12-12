Satisfy a Wookiee-Sized Appetite with Chewie Chews and Blue Milk

Learn to make an easy Chewbacca-themed healthy recipe!
Looking for a snack that's Wookiee worthy? Check out this recipe for delicious and healthy Chewie Chews and blue milk!
Chewie Chews
Ingredients:
Step 1: Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F.
Step 2: Mash 2 ripe bananas, and place in bowl.
Step 3: Add in your oats, nuts, and chia seeds, and maple syrup folding it in with the bananas to combine.
Step 4: Spread on a large piece of parchment paper flat with a rubber spatula, and place it on a cookie sheet. Bake for 3 minutes.
Step 5: Remove the parchment paper from the pan, and using a circular cookie cutter, cut cookies into circles.
Step 6: While your cookies are cooling, cut mini marshmallows into fourths to make Chewbacca's belt.
Step 7: Melt 1/4 cup of semi-sweet dark chocolate chips by combining them in a bowl with 1 tsp of coconut oil.
Step 8: Place them in the microwave for 30 seconds and stir to melt, or stir and heat on low and on stovetop until melted.
Step 9: Pour melted chocolate in a piping bag.
Step 10: Using the piping bag, squeeze 3 chocolate drops to create the eyes and nose. Squeeze a curved line across the cookie to create Chewbacca's mouth. Connect the mouth to the nose with a vertical line of chocolate.
Step 11: With slightly strong pressure, squeeze a stream of chocolate from the piping bag diagonally to create the belt.
Note: Stream of chocolate will be thick as more pressure is applied.
Step 12: Place four mini marshmallow pieces onto belt. Serve and enjoy!
Blue Milk
Ingredients:
Step 1: Place all ingredients in a blender; process until smooth
Step 2: To remove the blueberry skins, strain through a mesh colander (optional)
Step 3: Pour into two glasses and drink immediately while cold
***
