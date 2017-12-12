ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Satisfy a Wookiee-Sized Appetite with Chewie Chews and Blue Milk

December 13, 2017
StarWars.com Team

Learn to make an easy Chewbacca-themed healthy recipe!

Looking for a snack that's Wookiee worthy? Check out this recipe for delicious and healthy Chewie Chews and blue milk!

Chewie Chews

Ingredients:

  • 2 ripe, mashed bananas
  • 1 3/4 cup rolled oats
  • 1/3 cup almost slivers
  • 1/2 Tbsp chia seeds
  • 1 Tbsp maple syrup

Additional Items Needed:
  • Oven
  • Microwave
  • 2 medium bowls (microwave-safe)
  • Parchment paper
  • 1 rubber spatula
  • Circle cookie cutter
  • Backing/cookie sheet
  • 1 piping bag

Directions:

Step 1: Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F.

Step 2: Mash 2 ripe bananas, and place in bowl.

Step 3: Add in your oats, nuts, and chia seeds, and maple syrup folding it in with the bananas to combine.

Step 4: Spread on a large piece of parchment paper flat with a rubber spatula, and place it on a cookie sheet. Bake for 3 minutes.

Step 5: Remove the parchment paper from the pan, and using a circular cookie cutter, cut cookies into circles.

Step 6: While your cookies are cooling, cut mini marshmallows into fourths to make Chewbacca's belt.

Step 7: Melt 1/4 cup of semi-sweet dark chocolate chips by combining them in a bowl with 1 tsp of coconut oil.

Step 8: Place them in the microwave for 30 seconds and stir to melt, or stir and heat on low and on stovetop until melted.

Step 9: Pour melted chocolate in a piping bag.

Step 10: Using the piping bag, squeeze 3 chocolate drops to create the eyes and nose. Squeeze a curved line across the cookie to create Chewbacca's mouth. Connect the mouth to the nose with a vertical line of chocolate.

Step 11: With slightly strong pressure, squeeze a stream of chocolate from the piping bag diagonally to create the belt.

Note: Stream of chocolate will be thick as more pressure is applied.

Step 12: Place four mini marshmallow pieces onto belt. Serve and enjoy!

 

Blue Milk

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup low-fat milk
  • ½ cup blueberries (fresh or frozen)
  • Natural plant-based blue food coloring
  • 2 teaspoons unrefined sugar
  • 3-4 ice cubes (optional) for thickness

Directions:

Step 1: Place all ingredients in a blender; process until smooth

Step 2: To remove the blueberry skins, strain through a mesh colander (optional)

Step 3: Pour into two glasses and drink immediately while cold

***

Star Wars Check

The Star Wars Check helps kids and parents agree on healthier choices. Learn more at StarWarsCheck.com.

And find healthy recipes, fun activities, articles, and other information to Fuel your Force on StarWars.com and tell us about your own journey on social media using #FuelYourForce #StarWars.

