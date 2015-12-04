Check Out Vader Down's Most Impressive Connecting Variant Covers

Artist Clay Mann gathers Jedi, Sith, and droids good and evil for an amazing image.

Marvel's special crossover event, Vader Down, is in full swing. The story, told in both the Star Wars and Darth Vader ongoing titles, finds the iconic Sith Lord stranded and alone with the Rebellion closing in.

To celebrate the landmark series, artist Clay Mann has created a series of beautiful variant covers that combine into one large image. Each features the series' main heroes and villains in dynamic poses and an energetic style: lightsabers bend in motion, lasers blast forward, and Vader reaches menacingly toward the reader. Most impressive.

Check out all the covers below (Vader Down #1, Darth Vader #13, and Star Wars #13 are available now; the next chapter, Darth Vader #14, hits stands on December 23) and the full image below!