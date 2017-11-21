Celebrate Star Wars with Your Favorite NBA and NHL Teams

Get ready for the biggest Star Wars face-offs since Rey and Finn battled Kylo Ren -- and the biggest Star Wars jump balls since BB-8 on the Millennium Falcon.

The galaxy far, far away is coming to your favorite hardwood courts and hockey rinks.

The NBA and NHL are celebrating Star Wars -- and the release of The Last Jedi -- with special Star Wars Night events featuring costumed characters, unique giveaways, and more. Take a look at the full schedule and get your tickets at the links below!



NBA

11/30 Denver Nuggets

12/1 Utah Jazz

12/2 Dallas Mavericks

12/2 Brooklyn Nets

12/6 Orlando Magic

12/9 Charlotte Hornets

12/10 New Orleans Pelicans

12/11 LA Clippers

12/11 Houston Rockets

12/13 Chicago Bulls

12/15 Milwaukee Bucks

12/17 Detroit Pistons

12/20 Portland Trail Blazers

Date TBD Golden State Warriors

Date TBD San Antonio Spurs

NHL

Here's a sneak peek at just some of the giveaways, which are all custom designed for each team:

Pittsburgh Penguins

Anaheim Ducks

Carolina Hurricanes

Tickets are on sale now, so make the jump to lightspeed and get yours before they sell out. May the Force be with you...and your favorite teams!

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.