Celebrate Star Wars with Your Favorite NBA and NHL Teams

Get ready for the biggest Star Wars face-offs since Rey and Finn battled Kylo Ren -- and the biggest Star Wars jump balls since BB-8 on the Millennium Falcon.
The galaxy far, far away is coming to your favorite hardwood courts and hockey rinks.
The NBA and NHL are celebrating Star Wars -- and the release of The Last Jedi -- with special Star Wars Night events featuring costumed characters, unique giveaways, and more. Take a look at the full schedule and get your tickets at the links below!
NBA
- 11/30 Denver Nuggets
- 12/1 Utah Jazz
- 12/2 Dallas Mavericks
- 12/2 Brooklyn Nets
- 12/6 Orlando Magic
- 12/9 Charlotte Hornets
- 12/10 New Orleans Pelicans
- 12/11 LA Clippers
- 12/11 Houston Rockets
- 12/13 Chicago Bulls
- 12/15 Milwaukee Bucks
- 12/17 Detroit Pistons
- 12/20 Portland Trail Blazers
- Date TBD Golden State Warriors
- Date TBD San Antonio Spurs
NHL
- 11/25 Arizona Coyotes
- 12/1 Florida Panthers
- 12/2 Carolina Hurricanes
- 12/2 Tampa Bay Lightning
- 12/7 Pittsburgh Penguins
- 12/8 New Jersey Devils
- 12/9 Los Angeles Kings
- 12/11 Anaheim Ducks
- 12/16 Colorado Avalanche
- 12/16 New York Islanders
- 1/25, 2018 St. Louis Blues
Here's a sneak peek at just some of the giveaways, which are all custom designed for each team:
Tickets are on sale now, so make the jump to lightspeed and get yours before they sell out. May the Force be with you...and your favorite teams!
