ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

Celebrate Star Wars with Your Favorite NBA and NHL Teams

November 21, 2017
November 21, 2017
StarWars.com Team

Get ready for the biggest Star Wars face-offs since Rey and Finn battled Kylo Ren -- and the biggest Star Wars jump balls since BB-8 on the Millennium Falcon.

The galaxy far, far away is coming to your favorite hardwood courts and hockey rinks.

The NBA and NHL are celebrating Star Wars -- and the release of The Last Jedi -- with special Star Wars Night events featuring costumed characters, unique giveaways, and more. Take a look at the full schedule and get your tickets at the links below!

NBA

  • 11/30 Denver Nuggets
  • 12/1 Utah Jazz
  • 12/2 Dallas Mavericks
  • 12/2 Brooklyn Nets
  • 12/6 Orlando Magic
  • 12/9 Charlotte Hornets
  • 12/10 New Orleans Pelicans
  • 12/11 LA Clippers
  • 12/11 Houston Rockets
  • 12/13 Chicago Bulls
  • 12/15 Milwaukee Bucks
  • 12/17 Detroit Pistons
  • 12/20 Portland Trail Blazers
  • Date TBD Golden State Warriors 
  • Date TBD San Antonio Spurs 

NHL

  • 11/25 Arizona Coyotes
  • 12/1 Florida Panthers
  • 12/2 Carolina Hurricanes
  • 12/2 Tampa Bay Lightning 
  • 12/7 Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 12/8 New Jersey Devils
  • 12/9 Los Angeles Kings
  • 12/11 Anaheim Ducks
  • 12/16 Colorado Avalanche
  • 12/16 New York Islanders
  • 1/25, 2018 St. Louis Blues

Here's a sneak peek at just some of the giveaways, which are all custom designed for each team:

A shirt with the Millennium Falcon and Pittsburgh Penguins logo on it.
Pittsburgh Penguins

Anaheim Ducks

Carolina Hurricanes

Tickets are on sale now, so make the jump to lightspeed and get yours before they sell out. May the Force be with you...and your favorite teams!

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

NHL NBA

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Star Wars Strikes Back at NBA Games This Season

    November 29, 2022

    November 29, 2022

    Nov 29

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Vote for Star Wars in the 2022 Webby Awards

    April 8, 2022

    April 8, 2022

    Apr 8

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Grogu Soars in Memorable Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Appearance

    November 30, 2021

    November 30, 2021

    Nov 30

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Vote for Star Wars in the 2021 Webby Awards!

    April 22, 2021

    April 22, 2021

    Apr 22

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Get Ready for the LEGO Star Wars Minifigure Madness Tournament!

    March 18, 2021

    March 18, 2021

    Mar 18

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Join Jon Favreau On the Virtual Red Carpet to Celebrate Season 2 of The Mandalorian

    October 29, 2020

    October 29, 2020

    Oct 29

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Test Your Knowledge of Star Wars Trivia at the El Capitan Theatre's Streaming Event

    September 22, 2020

    September 22, 2020

    Sep 22

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Ahsoka Tano, Yoda, and More Icons Star on runDisney's 2020 Star Wars Medals - Exclusive

    December 5, 2019

    December 5, 2019

    Dec 5

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved