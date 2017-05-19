ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Cassian Meets K-2SO in Rogue One Prequel Comic - Exclusive!

May 19, 2017
May 19, 2017
StarWars.com Team

This August, go back to the beginning of Cassian and K-2SO's journey.

In Rogue One, we saw how Cassian Andor and K-2SO became legends of the Rebellion -- and how their story ended. Now, we'll finally learn how it all began.

StarWars.com is excited to announce Star Wars: Rogue One -- Cassian & K-2SO Special #1, coming in August from Marvel. Written by Duane Swierczynski with art by Fernando Blanco, the 40-page one-shot will reveal how Cassian, one of the top intelligence officers of the Rebel Alliance, met K-2SO, a reprogrammed Imperial security droid. Check out the cover below by Julian Totino Tedesco, which finds the duo back-to-back, ready for battle.

Cassian Andor, aiming a blaster pistol, stands back-to-back with K-2SO on the cover of their self-titled comic book.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more intel on Star Wars: Rogue One -- Cassian & K-2SO Special #1!

