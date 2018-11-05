Bucket's List Extra: 8 Fun Facts from "The Children from Tehar" - Star Wars Resistance

Find out why the show's creators gave Commander Pyre gold armor and more!

Star Wars Resistance is here! The animated series follows Kazuda “Kaz” Xiono, a young pilot recruited by the Resistance and tasked with a top-secret mission to spy on the growing threat of the First Order. Visit StarWars.com following each episode for “Bucket’s List Extra,” an expansion of our weekly fun-facts video series Bucket’s List. In this installment, we look at "The Children from Tehar."

Bucket’s List Extra - "The Children from Tehar"

1. What's this thing do, anyway?

Acceleration compensators are devices that use repulsorlift (or antigravity) technology to cancel out the G-forces from rapid accelerations or changes in direction in starships and speeders. So there.

2. You're out.

Scenes cut prior to animation would have had Kaz and Neeku asking around Acquisitions to see if Flix and Orka knew anything about missing children, and then to the Admissions office, before finally running into Kel and Eila in the marketplace.

3. Color-coded food looks...interesting.

The Ugnaught food vendor has his own unique stand where he serves up a questionable menu of blue squid, purple kebabs, mystery soup, and blue bacon. His character design was based off of one of a line-up of background characters created for the pitch for the show.

Bonus fun fact: The food Kel and Elia steal in the marketplace is puffer pig bacon. That a pig-like Ugnaught is selling it is particularly unpleasant.

4. Space malls.

There is a marketplace on all four quadrants of the Colossus. The one that Kaz and friends frequent is located in the "A" quadrant, just above Yeager’s garage, and adjacent to the corner where Aunt Z’s is located. There are a wide variety of vendors selling spice, fruits and vegetables, cooked foods of all types, and trinkets and tools. At the very end of the marketplace, right next to several refuse dumpsters, is Bolza Grool’s live gorg stand.

5. Read the signs.



Bolza Grool's gorg stand sign translates to: MOST TASTE. BEST FLAVOR. GUARANTEED. (We're not sure about that.) The nearby sign with an arrow says: FRESH 4 YOU.

In earlier versions of their characters, Kel and Eila were named “Bo” and “Dopa,” which is “one” and “two” in Huttese.

7. The Chelidae are at home.

The engineers of the Colossus were designed to be the indigenous sentient species of Castilon. They are amphibious but prefer to live above the water, and carry their belongings with them on their shells. The males have facial hair while the females do not, and this particular group/tribe all have similar nose rings.

Bonus fun fact: The Chelidae species shares a name with a family of real-world turtles on our planet.

8. Stay gold.

Answering to Captain Phasma, Commander Pyre was designed to stand out with his own unique trooper armor. While the base of his armor is identical to that of the standard First Order Stormtrooper, his is finished in a gold chrome treatment. Pyre also wears a black pauldron, and has a matching gold-and-black blaster.

In case you missed this week’s Bucket’s List video, check it out below!

Bucket’s List



