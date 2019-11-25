Bucket's List Extra: 7 Fun Facts from “Rendezvous Point” - Star Wars Resistance

Learn which ship was designed by an original trilogy model maker and much more!

The second season of Star Wars Resistance is here! In Season Two, pilot Kazuda “Kaz” Xiono and his friends aboard the Colossus search for the Resistance base, but the First Order is in close pursuit. Visit StarWars.com following each episode for “Bucket’s List Extra,” an expansion of our weekly fun-facts video series Bucket’s List, often featuring never-before-seen concept art and stills from the show. In this installment, we look at “Rendezvous Point.”

1. The work of an ILM great.

Venisa Doza's X-wing design comes courtesy of an Industrial Light & Magic veteran: Bill George. George was a model maker on Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and has since contributed to many Star Wars projects, including Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. George also created a practical scale model of the ship, which was then 3D scanned for the CGI version. Venisa’s X-wing has a very unique design -- most especially the canopy and the proton torpedo tubes, which are located on the wings instead of the main body. Her X-wing, like Torch, are custom "hot rod" versions that she chop-shopped herself, much like Torra’s racer and droid are custom-designed. Her blaster is a variation of the same model that Han Solo carries.

2. Customized gear.

On the side of Venisa's helmet is her last name, "Doza" -- but written in a new font developed for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

3. Tam trouble.

In an earlier iteration of the episode, Tam was seen to be piloting the TIE fighter that was chasing Kaz. And later, upon Venisa’s arrival, it was Tam and Jace Rucklin who would have disabled her ship.

4. The stuff of Legends.

Venisa makes mention of Bakura and Lehon; both worlds have origins in fan-favorite Star Wars Legends storytelling. Bakura was first featured in the 1993 novel, The Truce at Bakura, and Lehon is another name for Rakata Prime, a world from the Knights of the Old Republic videogame.

5. Terex's not a system, he's a man.

When Venisa mentions that she and Torch escaped from Terex, she's talking about a person, not a place! Terex is a deadly agent of the First Order Security Bureau, and can be seen in Marvel's Poe Dameron comic series.

6. From Scorch to Torch.

In the original episode outline, Venisa's droid was called Scorch. While it was later changed to Torch, both names fit based on the astromech's explosive talents.

7. Venisa prefers vintage.

"Venisa, along with Torch and her X-wing, were designed to look like she’s been using the same equipment since the Return of the Jedi era, as she was a fighter pilot at a young age," art director Amy Beth Christenson tells StarWars.com. "Same as Torra."

Star Wars Resistance airs Sundays at 6 p.m. ET/PT on Disney XD, Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel, and is available on the DisneyNow app.

