ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Star Wars Resistance", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-resistance"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

Bucket's List Extra: 7 Fun Facts from “Rendezvous Point” - Star Wars Resistance

November 25, 2019
November 25, 2019
StarWars.com Team

Learn which ship was designed by an original trilogy model maker and much more!

The second season of Star Wars Resistance is here! In Season Two, pilot Kazuda “Kaz” Xiono and his friends aboard the Colossus search for the Resistance base, but the First Order is in close pursuit. Visit StarWars.com following each episode for “Bucket’s List Extra,” an expansion of our weekly fun-facts video series Bucket’s List, often featuring never-before-seen concept art and stills from the show. In this installment, we look at “Rendezvous Point.”

Venisa starfighter concept artVenisa's starfighter

1. The work of an ILM great.

Venisa Doza's X-wing design comes courtesy of an Industrial Light & Magic veteran: Bill George. George was a model maker on Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and has since contributed to many Star Wars projects, including Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. George also created a practical scale model of the ship, which was then 3D scanned for the CGI version. Venisa’s X-wing has a very unique design -- most especially the canopy and the proton torpedo tubes, which are located on the wings instead of the main body. Her X-wing, like Torch, are custom "hot rod" versions that she chop-shopped herself, much like Torra’s racer and droid are custom-designed. Her blaster is a variation of the same model that Han Solo carries.

Venisa Doza captured in Star Wars Resistance

2. Customized gear.

On the side of Venisa's helmet is her last name, "Doza" -- but written in a new font developed for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Kaz ship hit by TIE fighter

3. Tam trouble.

In an earlier iteration of the episode, Tam was seen to be piloting the TIE fighter that was chasing Kaz. And later, upon Venisa’s arrival, it was Tam and Jace Rucklin who would have disabled her ship.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

4. The stuff of Legends. 

Venisa makes mention of Bakura and Lehon; both worlds have origins in fan-favorite Star Wars Legends storytelling. Bakura was first featured in the 1993 novel, The Truce at Bakura, and Lehon is another name for Rakata Prime, a world from the Knights of the Old Republic videogame.

Terex wields a blaster rifle as he stands with First Order stormtroopers in front of a giant portrait of Poe Dameron with a red banner containing the First Order insignia running down the side of Poe's head in artwork from Marvel's comic book series Poe Dameron, by Charles Soule.

5. Terex's not a system, he's a man.

When Venisa mentions that she and Torch escaped from Terex, she's talking about a person, not a place! Terex is a deadly agent of the First Order Security Bureau, and can be seen in Marvel's Poe Dameron comic series.

Scorch/Torch concept art

6. From Scorch to Torch. 

In the original episode outline, Venisa's droid was called Scorch. While it was later changed to Torch, both names fit based on the astromech's explosive talents.

Venisa concept artVenisa and torch

7. Venisa prefers vintage.

"Venisa, along with Torch and her X-wing, were designed to look like she’s been using the same equipment since the Return of the Jedi era, as she was a fighter pilot at a young age," art director Amy Beth Christenson tells StarWars.com. "Same as Torra."

Star Wars Resistance airs Sundays at 6 p.m. ET/PT on Disney XD, Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel, and is available on the DisneyNow app.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #BucketsListExtra

Star Wars Resistance Bucket's List Extra Rendezvous Point

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Tony Gilroy Breaks Down Andor Season 1

    November 25, 2022

    November 25, 2022

    Nov 25

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    The Stories Behind 5 Memorable Andor Props

    November 17, 2022

    November 17, 2022

    Nov 17

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    “An Indescribably Great Feeling”: Author Kristin Baver On Writing The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic

    November 8, 2022

    November 8, 2022

    Nov 8

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    “Heroes of Their Own Journeys”: Denise Gough and Kyle Soller Bring Complexity to Andor ’s Empire

    November 3, 2022

    November 3, 2022

    Nov 3

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    9 of the Scariest Star Wars Animated Episodes

    October 28, 2022

    October 28, 2022

    Oct 28

  • {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Saga Chronicles: Lucasfilm’s Mike Blanchard on the Digital Innovation Behind Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

    October 20, 2022

    October 20, 2022

    Oct 20

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Sav Malagán Returns and More Concept Art on Star Wars: The High Republic Show

    October 14, 2022

    October 14, 2022

    Oct 14

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    “The Education of Cassian Andor”: Creator Tony Gilroy Explores the Nuance of Andor

    October 13, 2022

    October 13, 2022

    Oct 13

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved