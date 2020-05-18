ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

The Mandalorian: Behind-The-Scenes Photos from Creators and Cast

May 18, 2020
May 18, 2020
StarWars.com Team

Get behind-the-scenes peeks from the production of The Mandalorian with personal photos from Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and many more.

The Mandalorian is here, telling the story of a lone gunfighter after the fall of the Empire -- and, of course, our favorite new adorable alien, the Child! Amazingly, many of the Disney+ series' creators and stars, including executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, are sharing their own set and production photos on social media. Someone needed to collect all of their posts in one place, and we gladly accepted the bounty puck. Check out these special behind-the-scenes peeks below!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAOZG0FJD6d/

https://twitter.com/Rodriguez/status/1257478516595032064

https://twitter.com/MrPeytonReed/status/1257443157639299072

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-ceLl6Ds6U/

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7Z0keilReO/

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6lq5M_lhlX/

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6ORJzlJzui/

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5vZZbgJGbN/

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5ZHifCFDtS/

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5D_93TlzKm/

https://www.instagram.com/p/B40g-nlFFH3/

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2Nmv7Pncyi/

https://www.instagram.com/p/B0bdSXIF5tc/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BvSgnKQhiKA/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BtM4dbqhJIe/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Br0RONGBpv6/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BqsRcFeBla-/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BpIus9kB0bM/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BpIRkFABs8W/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bo2zDMNBDo1/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bo2ecqJhuRj/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BoiNmUsBI1D/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BofTUzhBtrZ/


Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #TheMandalorian, #DisneyPlus

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

The Mandalorian Disney+

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Visions Nominated for 6 Annie Awards

    January 11, 2024

    January 11, 2024

    Jan 11

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Ahsoka Season 2 in Development, New Sketch Revealed

    January 11, 2024

    January 11, 2024

    Jan 11

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Wins 2 Children's & Family Emmys

    December 19, 2023

    December 19, 2023

    Dec 19

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Inside Ahsoka: Eman Esfandi and Diana Lee Inosanto on Finding Ezra Bridger and Morgan Elsbeth

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Inside Ahsoka: Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Ivanna Sakhno on Becoming Sabine Wren and Shin Hati

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2 Blast Onto 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray - Updated

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Meet the Visionaries: Gabriel Osorio on the Rich Textures of “In the Stars”

    December 11, 2023

    December 11, 2023

    Dec 11

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved