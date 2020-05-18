The Mandalorian: Behind-The-Scenes Photos from Creators and Cast

Get behind-the-scenes peeks from the production of The Mandalorian with personal photos from Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and many more.

The Mandalorian is here, telling the story of a lone gunfighter after the fall of the Empire -- and, of course, our favorite new adorable alien, the Child! Amazingly, many of the Disney+ series' creators and stars, including executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, are sharing their own set and production photos on social media. Someone needed to collect all of their posts in one place, and we gladly accepted the bounty puck. Check out these special behind-the-scenes peeks below!

