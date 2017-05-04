Behind the Bricks of the Ultimate Collector Series LEGO Snowspeeder

Designer Jordan David Scott tells StarWars.com how he built LEGO's latest masterpiece.

Imperial walkers wouldn't stand a chance against this.

The new Ultimate Collector Series LEGO Snowspeeder is a massive, I-can't-believe-this-exists take on the classic Star Wars ship. Available today in celebration of Star Wars Day, it's a wonder of toy design, impressing as much for its details -- opening airbrakes, rotating rear gun, and an opening cockpit with space for the included Rebel Snowspeeder Pilot and Rebel Snowspeeder Gunner minifigures -- as for its size. (On the included display stand, it measures over 8” high, 15” long, and 11” wide -- take that, walkers.) One look at it, and you'll feel like you could take on the whole Empire yourself. To mark the Ultimate Collector Series (UCS) LEGO Snowspeeder's Star Wars Day release, StarWars.com caught up with senior designer Jordan David Scott to discuss building in a larger scale, the process for a design this big, and his favorite detail in the ship.

StarWars.com: I have the original LEGO Snowspeeder on a shelf at home. It's one of my favorites -- such a clever build, with the incorporation of the tow cable, slanted wings, and the overall look. What opportunities does making it in a larger scale provide to you as a designer?

Jordan David Scott: The larger scale of the UCS Star Wars models really allows us as designers to be able to match the reference as closely as possible in LEGO form. As the UCS models are targeted more towards adults, the age of building increases and that allows us designers to build with more advanced techniques and include much more detail. For the LEGO Snowspeeder, it allowed me to include more advanced functions like the moving airbrakes, rotating tow cable, and the subtle angles of the turbolasers.