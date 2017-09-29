Cool Your Circuits with This BB-8 Affogato Recipe

Celebrate International Coffee Day with a recipe that's one of a kind.
International Coffee Day is today, September 29, a day when we celebrate our love of coffee around the world. What better ambassador on this most caffeinated day, than everyone’s favorite energetic domed astromech, BB-8!
The New Republic droid makes the perfect companion to a scoop of cold, delicious ice cream. Once he’s doused with a piping hot shot of espresso, you’ll have the most delicious caffeinated treat in the galaxy.
BB-8 Affogato
You’ll need:
1 BB-8 silicone mold
4 ounces coffee, cooled
Ingredients:
1 scoop coffee ice cream
1 ounce hot espresso
Pour the cooled coffee into the BB-8 silicone mold. Place it in the freezer for 6-8 hours or until solid.
In a small cup place one scoop of coffee ice cream.
Remove the BB-8 from the mold and place on top of the coffee ice cream. Pour over the hot espresso to serve. Move, ball...into coffee deliciousness.
Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.