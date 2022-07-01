ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

A DIY Lola for Your Little Leia or Luke

July 1, 2022
July 1, 2022
Kelly Knox

Bring the adorable droid from Obi-Wan Kenobi to life with this easy craft.

Obi-Wan Kenobi introduced Star Wars fans young and old to new heroes, including the indomitable L0-LA59! Lola, as she’s better known, is a dear friend to young Princess Leia who sticks by her side during a harrowing adventure. Curious and cute, Lola helps Leia, other kids, and even a Jedi Master feel a little bit better when they’re scared.

LOLA

If your kids need some extra bravery or a steadfast companion in their room, this DIY droid is a fun, creative project you can do together! Never underestimate a droid craft.

What You’ll Need

  • Pushpin or pencil
  • Three paper plates
  • Scissors
  • Black paper
  • Small cup or other circle shape
  • Pencil
  • Bright blue paper
  • Paper hole punch
  • Red acrylic paint
  • School glue
  • Silver acrylic paint
  • Yellow marker
  • Straw
  • Fishing line or thin string

Let’s Craft!

The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Step 1: Separate the three paper plates. Press a small hole through the center of one plate with the pushpin or pencil tip.

Step 2: Cut the center of another paper plate into small rhombus shapes.

Step 2: Cut the center of another paper plate into small rhombus shapes.

Step 3: Trace a small cup or round shape no more than 3 inches in diameter on the black paper to make a circle. Cut it out.

Step 4: Draw a small circle about 1 1/2 inches in diameter on the blue paper. Cut it out.

Step 5: Use the paper hole punch to cut a small hole in the blue paper.

Step 5: Use the paper hole punch to cut a small hole in the blue paper.

Step 6: Paint the outside edge of the paper plate with the hole with the red acrylic paint. Let dry.

Step 6: Paint the outside edge of the paper plate with the hole with the red acrylic paint. Let dry.

Step 7: Set aside two shapes you cut out earlier. Glue the remaining pieces on the top of the other paper plate.

Step 7: Set aside two shapes you cut out earlier. Glue the remaining pieces on the top of the other paper plate.

Step 8: Paint the paper plate with the shapes with the silver acrylic paint. Let dry. Add a second coat if needed and let dry.

Step 8: Paint the paper plate with the shapes with the silver acrylic paint. Let dry. Add a second coat if needed and let dry.

Step 9: Glue the small blue circle close to the center of the large black circle. This is Lola’s “eye.”

Step 10: Glue the two rhombus shapes across from each other on the top of Lola’s head.

Step 11: Draw a half-circle with the yellow marker on top of LOLA’s head. Add a small dot next to the line on the right side.

Step 11: Draw a half-circle with the yellow marker on top of Lola’s head. Add a small dot next to the line on the right side.

Step 12: Glue Lola’s eye to the top of her head, centered in the half-circle and in front. Glue the blue circle to the left of her eye.

Step 13: Cut a piece of fishing line at least 6” in length. Tie a knot in one end. Thread the other end of the line through the hole you made in the first step. Tie a loop in the top of the string so you can hang LOLA later.

Step 13: Cut a piece of fishing line at least 6 inches in length. Tie a knot in one end. Thread the other end of the line through the hole you made in the first step. Tie a loop in the top of the string so you can hang Lola later.

Step 14: Cut the straw into a piece about 2 1/2 inches in length.

Step 15: Push the pencil or the tip of the scissors into the top of Lola’s head near the back edge.

Step 16: Glue the edges of the silver plate and Lola’s head together. (It should look like a hamburger shape.) Let the glue dry.

Step 17: Gently push the straw piece through the hole you made in LOLA’s head earlier to make her antenna.

Step 17: Gently push the straw piece through the hole you made in Lola’s head earlier to make her antenna.

Dark side LOLA

Tip: Want your Lola to be on the dark side? Instead of blue paper, use red paper for the circles on her head.

DIY LOLA as a wall decoration

Your Lola is complete! Hang her in the kids’ room, your office, or wherever you could use a little bit of bravery.


Kelly Knox writes features and DIYs for StarWars.com. She’s the author of Be More Obi-Wan and co-author of Star Wars Everyday. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox to talk Star Wars, pop culture, and bad dad jokes.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #DisneyPlus

star wars crafts Insider Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi LOLA L0-LA

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Star Wars: The High Republic Chronological Reader's Guide

    November 10, 2023

    November 10, 2023

    Nov 10

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Inside Ahsoka: 12 Easter Eggs from Sabine Wren’s Lothal Lookout

    September 29, 2023

    September 29, 2023

    Sep 29

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    How the ILM Model Shop Brought Ahsoka’s T-6 Jedi Shuttle to Life

    September 22, 2023

    September 22, 2023

    Sep 22

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    These Chopper Cereal Treats Are Droidtastic

    September 7, 2023

    September 7, 2023

    Sep 7

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    The Force (and Flavor) Is Strong with These Ahsoka Pumpkin Muffins

    August 21, 2023

    August 21, 2023

    Aug 21

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    10 Essential Ahsoka Tano Episodes

    August 15, 2023

    August 15, 2023

    Aug 15

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Jedi at 40 | 40 Great Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Quotes

    May 24, 2023

    May 24, 2023

    May 24

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Meet the Visionaries: Magdalena Osinska on the Personal Story of “I Am Your Mother”

    May 19, 2023

    May 19, 2023

    May 19

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved