A DIY Lola for Your Little Leia or Luke

The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Step 1: Separate the three paper plates. Press a small hole through the center of one plate with the pushpin or pencil tip.

Step 2: Cut the center of another paper plate into small rhombus shapes.

Step 3: Trace a small cup or round shape no more than 3 inches in diameter on the black paper to make a circle. Cut it out.

Step 4: Draw a small circle about 1 1/2 inches in diameter on the blue paper. Cut it out.

Step 5: Use the paper hole punch to cut a small hole in the blue paper.

Step 6: Paint the outside edge of the paper plate with the hole with the red acrylic paint. Let dry.

Step 7: Set aside two shapes you cut out earlier. Glue the remaining pieces on the top of the other paper plate.

Step 8: Paint the paper plate with the shapes with the silver acrylic paint. Let dry. Add a second coat if needed and let dry.

Step 9: Glue the small blue circle close to the center of the large black circle. This is Lola’s “eye.”

Step 10: Glue the two rhombus shapes across from each other on the top of Lola’s head.

Step 11: Draw a half-circle with the yellow marker on top of Lola’s head. Add a small dot next to the line on the right side.

Step 12: Glue Lola’s eye to the top of her head, centered in the half-circle and in front. Glue the blue circle to the left of her eye.

Step 13: Cut a piece of fishing line at least 6 inches in length. Tie a knot in one end. Thread the other end of the line through the hole you made in the first step. Tie a loop in the top of the string so you can hang Lola later.

Step 14: Cut the straw into a piece about 2 1/2 inches in length.

Step 15: Push the pencil or the tip of the scissors into the top of Lola’s head near the back edge.

Step 16: Glue the edges of the silver plate and Lola’s head together. (It should look like a hamburger shape.) Let the glue dry.

Step 17: Gently push the straw piece through the hole you made in Lola’s head earlier to make her antenna.

Tip: Want your Lola to be on the dark side? Instead of blue paper, use red paper for the circles on her head.

Your Lola is complete! Hang her in the kids’ room, your office, or wherever you could use a little bit of bravery.

