20 Rebellious Andor Quotes

January 9, 2023
Kelly Knox

Revisit some of the best lines from the Disney+ Original series.

An abundance of memorable lines filled the acclaimed first season of Andor, now streaming on Disney+. From simple chants like “one way out” to lengthy explorations of freedom and oppression from a dreamer-turned-rebel, every one of the statements on this list captures the rebellious spirit of Andor. They’re also thought-provoking and highly quotable.

Revisit Andor and memorize your new favorite Star Wars quote with the list below!

Spoiler warning: This article contains major spoilers for Andor Season 1.

Andor outside in Andor episode 1

1. “I don’t need any surprises.” — Cassian Andor

Oh, Cassian, the surprises are just beginning. The future rebel has been scraping by day-to-day and barely flying under the radar. Little does Cassian know that his life is about to take a dramatic turn that will put him squarely in the Empire’s sights. (“Kassa,” Episode 1)

Sergeant Mosk talking to Syril

2. “Corporate Tactical Forces are the Empire's first line of defense and the best way to keep the blade sharp is to use it.” — Sergeant Mosk

While it might be a bit of a mixed metaphor, the callousness behind Mosk’s words is chilling. The casual threat to use power or violence on whoever might get in the way of authority proves that the Empire’s severe methods have been accepted in much of the galaxy. (“That Would Be Me,” Episode 2)

Cassian explaining to Luthen how he snuck into the Empire's facility

3. “You just walk in like you belong.” — Cassian Andor

Time and time again the Empire’s overconfidence that the rebels aren’t a threat proves to be its undoing. Cassian exploits that weakness. Whether it’s to grab a N-S9 Starpath Unit to sell for some credits or to steal the plans to the Death Star, Cassian knows it’s a strategy that works. (“Reckoning,” Episode 3)

Maarva talking to ISB agents

4. “That’s what a reckoning sounds like.” — Maarva Andor

The clanging that rings out across Ferrix is more than a distraction. It’s an announcement that the people of Ferrix are united and look out for each other despite the tight grip of the Empire or anyone else who would threaten them. Maarva has a feeling the fight is just starting. (“Reckoning,” Episode 3)

Perrin Fertha

5. “Must everything be boring and sad?” — Perrin Fertha

Mon Mothma and her husband Perrin couldn’t be more different. While Perrin whines about the guest list for their next grand dinner party, Mon bears the weight of planets on her shoulders. The two Chandrilans might live under the same roof, but their worlds are a galaxy apart. (“Aldhani,” Episode 4)

Eedy Karn talking to Syril

6. “You might as well wear a sign that says, ‘I promise to disappoint you.’” — Eedy Karn

Everything you need to know about Syril’s mother is encapsulated in this one stinging barb. (“The Axe Forgets,” Episode 5)

Karis Nemik talking about his manifesto

7. “The pace of repression outstrips our ability to understand it.” — Karis Nemik

Nemik is a true believer in the uprising against the Empire. A pensive soul, Nemik is willing to share his extensive thoughts on freedom and revolution to just about anyone who will listen. Cassian might not realize it, but he’s taking his first steps toward the Rebellion thanks to Nemik’s fervent speech. (“The Axe Forgets,” Episode 5)

Skeen shows his true colors when he offers Cassian a chance to take the money and run.

8. “Oh, I’m a rebel. It’s just me against everybody else.” — Arvel Skeen

After barely escaping from Aldhani in one piece, Skeen shows his true colors when he offers Cassian a chance to take the money and run. Unlike Nemik or Vel, Skeen wasn’t in it for lofty dreams of rebellion or liberty; he just wants the cash. We might never know how much of his story was the truth. (“The Eye,” Episode 6)

Mon Mothma reveals she’s taken a page out of the Emperor’s book by concealing her true nature from the galaxy.

9. “I’ve learned from Palpatine. I show you the stone in my hand, you miss the knife at your throat.” — Mon Mothma

If there’s anyone who knows how play the long game, it’s Sheev Palpatine. Mon Mothma reveals she’s taken a page out of the Emperor’s book by concealing her true nature from the galaxy. The future leader of the Rebellion is hiding in plain sight — but how much longer can she keep up the ruse? (“Announcement,” Episode 7)

Cassian tells Maarva that he’ll always worry about her

10. “That’s just love. Nothing you can do about that.” — Maarva Andor

When Cassian tells Maarva that he’ll always worry about her, she can’t help giving him a teary-eyed smile. It’s a feeling parents know all too well. (“Announcement,” Episode 7)

Cassian getting arrested on Niamos

11. “Wait, I’m just a tourist!” — Cassian Andor

Cassian is a smooth-talking thief, but even he can’t hide his surprise at the injustice following his swift arrest on Niamos. All he can do is shout “Wait, I’m just tourist!” in disbelief. (“Announcement,” Episode 7)

Syril starting his new job

12. “Can one ever be too aggressive in preserving order?” — Syril Karn

If a single quote could sum up Syril Karn and what drives him, this would be the one. (“Narkina 5,” Episode 8)

Dedra’s cruel nature comes to the forefront as she interrogates Bix Calleen.

13. “The very worst thing you can do right now is bore me.” — Dedra Meero

Dedra’s cruel nature comes to the forefront as she interrogates Bix Calleen. Dedra is a merciless Imperial officer through and through. She proves she’s willing to do whatever it takes to get the information she wants — without remorse. (“Nobody’s Listening!” Episode 9)

Cassian telling Kino nobody's listening

14. “You think they care what we say? Nobody’s listening. Nobody.” — Cassian Andor

Cassian has been paying attention since the moment he arrived at the Narkina 5 prison facility. The same can’t be said for the guards, as Cassian’s shout demonstrates. Understaffed and completely unconcerned about the prisoners’ well-being, the guards don’t bother keeping tabs on anything but quotas. (“Nobody’s Listening!” Episode 9)

Cassian needs Kino's help for the plan to be a success.

15. “Never more than 12.” — Kino Loy

He’s in. After repeatedly brushing off Cassian and his attempts to concoct an escape, Kino Loy has realized the truth. He and the other prisoners are never getting out of the facility. He’s kept his eyes and ears open as well, and Cassian needs his help for the plan to be a success. (“Nobody’s Listening!” Episode 9)

Cassian and Kino plan their escape

16. “I’d rather die trying to take them down than die giving them what they want.” — Cassian Andor

This remarkable line of dialogue foreshadows the fate of Cassian in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. It also has an obvious effect on Kino Loy, as Cassian’s passionate words so often do on those around him. (“One Way Out,” Episode 10)

Kino gives his speech to the inmates

17. “There is only one way out.” — Kino Loy

The only way out is rebellion — not just for the prisoners of Narkina 5, but for Mon Mothma, Luthen Rael, and the entire galaxy held under the Emperor’s thumb. (“One Way Out,” Episode 10)

Luthen Rael lays it all out for his inside man

18. “I burn my life to make a sunrise that I know I’ll never see.” — Luthen Rael

Luthen Rael lays it all out for his inside man as well as the audience, and we’re left breathless. Luthen never allows himself the luxury of fooling himself about the unpleasant work he does or the people he hurts. He’s willing to sacrifice himself and any chance at happiness for the good of the galaxy. Luthen is a rebel through and through. (“One Way Out,” Episode 10)

Kino tells Cassian he can't swim

19. “I can’t swim.” — Kino Loy

Heartbreak in just three words. Kino knew all along what waited for him at the end of their escape but fought for his fellow inmates anyway. Before Cassian even has a chance to formulate a new plan to get Kino safely out of the prison facility, he’s knocked into the water below. (“One Way Out,” Episode 10)

Maarva telling everyone to "Fight the Empire"

20. “Fight the Empire!” — Maarva Andor

Maarva risked staying on Ferrix despite the Empire’s presence to share her final words with the community she loved. With her final act, she inspires revolution. Maarva’s message might be broadcast to the crowd at her funeral, but it feels like her call for rebellion is directed squarely at her son Cassian. And he hears her. (“Rix Road,” Episode 12)

Kelly Knox writes features and DIYs for StarWars.com. She’s the author of Be More Obi-Wan and co-author of Star Wars Everyday. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox to talk Star Wars, pop culture, and bad dad jokes.

