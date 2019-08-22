ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Marvel's Age of Resistance Reveals the Early Days of Poe Dameron and General Hux - Exclusive

August 22, 2019
StarWars.com Team

See Poe as a New Republic pilot, and glimpse Hux's youth within the First Order.

One was destined for the stars. The other, tyranny.

Marvel’s Age of Resistance miniseries -- following the popular Age of Republic and Age of Rebellion -- will shine a light on icons of the Resistance and First Order. Written by Tom Taylor, the series kicks off on August 28 with Age of Resistance - Poe Dameron #1 (art by Ramon Rosanas) and Age of Resistance - General Hux #1 (pencils by Leonard Kirk), which turn back the clock and examine formative events for the Resistance's ace pilot and the First Order's fiery general. StarWars.com is excited to offer a sneak peek below!

Age of Resistance - Poe Dameron #1

FIGHT AND FLIGHT! POE DAMERON is the greatest pilot in THE RESISTANCE. But before the Resistance, he commanded another crew. He flew for the NEW REPUBLIC. But was Poe flying for the right cause?

Age of Resistance: Poe Dameron #1

Age of Resistance: Poe Dameron #1

Age of Resistance: Poe Dameron #1

Age of Resistance: Poe Dameron #1

Age of Resistance: Poe Dameron #1

Age of Resistance: Poe Dameron #1

Age of Resistance: Poe Dameron #1

Age of Resistance - General Hux #1

MAROONED! GENERAL HUX and KYLO REN crash-land on a far-off planet. With no hope of rescue, the two are forced to work together to survive. But can they survive each other?

Age of Resistance: General Hux #1

Age of Resistance: General Hux #1

Age of Resistance: General Hux #1

Age of Resistance: General Hux #1

Age of Resistance: General Hux #1

Age of Resistance: General Hux #1

Age of Resistance: General Hux #1

Marvel Age of Resistance

