Admiral Ackbar Jumbo Figure By Gentle Giant - Exclusive Preview

Check out StarWars.com's exclusive first look at the over-sized Rebel leader. It's not a trap!

No Star Wars collection can repel an action figure of this magnitude!

Gentle Giant presents their latest jumbo-size, vintage-style Star Wars figure: the fan favorite Admiral Ackbar, commander of the Rebel fleet in Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi. Digitally scanned from Kenner's original 3 3/4" Admiral Ackbar toy, this new oversize edition measures 12" tall, is fully articulated to match the classic figure's release, comes with a faithfully re-produced Admiral staff, and features a Return of the Jedi-inspired cardback. Designed with collectors in mind, the figure comes in a re-sealable plastic outer clam shell -- sure to protect it against Imperial traps.

Get your first look at jumbo Admiral Ackbar in the gallery below, and pre-order now at GentleGiant.com!