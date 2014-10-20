ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Admiral Ackbar Jumbo Figure By Gentle Giant - Exclusive Preview

October 21, 2014
Check out StarWars.com's exclusive first look at the over-sized Rebel leader. It's not a trap!

No Star Wars collection can repel an action figure of this magnitude!

Gentle Giant presents their latest jumbo-size, vintage-style Star Wars figure: the fan favorite Admiral Ackbar, commander of the Rebel fleet in Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi. Digitally scanned from Kenner's original 3 3/4" Admiral Ackbar toy, this new oversize edition measures 12" tall, is fully articulated to match the classic figure's release, comes with a faithfully re-produced Admiral staff, and features a Return of the Jedi-inspired cardback. Designed with collectors in mind, the figure comes in a re-sealable plastic outer clam shell -- sure to protect it against Imperial traps.

Get your first look at jumbo Admiral Ackbar in the gallery below, and pre-order now at GentleGiant.com!

  • AdmAckbarJumbo1

    of
    AdmAckbarJumbo1

    of
  • AdmAckbarJumbo2

    of
    AdmAckbarJumbo2

    of
  • AdmAckbarJumbo3

    of
    AdmAckbarJumbo3

    of
  • AdmAckbarJumbo4

    of
    AdmAckbarJumbo4

    of
  • AdmAckbarJumbo5

    of
    AdmAckbarJumbo5

    of
  • AdmAckbarJumbo6

    of
    AdmAckbarJumbo6

    of
  • AdmAckbarJumbo7

    of
    AdmAckbarJumbo7

    of
  • AdmAckbarJumbo8

    of
    AdmAckbarJumbo8

    of
  • AdmAckbarKenner630x394

    of
    AdmAckbarKenner630x394

    of
  • AdmiralAckbarKenner

    of
    AdmiralAckbarKenner

    of

    Gentle Giant jumbo admiral ackbar kenner admiral ackbar gentle giant admiral ackbar

