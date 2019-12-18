Add R2-D2 Popcorn Garland to Your Tree for Some Holiday Droid Decor

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Step 1: With a clean kitchen paintbrush, use the food gel dye to add Artoo details onto the marshmallows. Place a red confetti sprinkle for the sensor. Let dry.

Step 2: Pop the popcorn and lay out all your supplies.

Step 3: Thread a sewing needle and string the snacks, alternating the popcorn with cereal and fruit snacks, along with the decorated marshmallows.

Step 4: Tie ribbon on the ends of the garland to hang.

Our favorite overweight glob of grease is the perfect droid companion to any tree!

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

