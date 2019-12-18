ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Add R2-D2 Popcorn Garland to Your Tree for Some Holiday Droid Decor

December 18, 2019
Jenn Fujikawa

This fun holiday craft is Artoo-approved.

The holidays are upon us and it’s time to throw yourself into decorating. Adding a little Star Wars to your decor is always a good idea, and droids can add so much joy to the festivities.

R2-D2 in A New Hope

This ode to astromechs is an edible treat for the senses. Artoo marshmallows are strung with freshly popped popcorn, fruity snacks, and crunchy cereal. Fun to look at and equally delicious, this merry garland is perfect for trimming the tree or festooning your favorite X-wing.

R2-D2 Popcorn Garland*

You’ll need:

  • Popcorn
  • Blue cereal
  • Strawberry fruit snacks
  • Needle and thread
  • Ribbon

Marshmallow ingredients:
  • Marshmallows
  • Blue food gel dye
  • Black food gel dye
  • Red confetti sprinkles

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Artoo garland paintArtoo paint finish

Step 1: With a clean kitchen paintbrush, use the food gel dye to add Artoo details onto the marshmallows. Place a red confetti sprinkle for the sensor. Let dry.

Artoo garland popping popcorn Artoo garland set up

Step 2: Pop the popcorn and lay out all your supplies.

Artoo garland thread

Step 3: Thread a sewing needle and string the snacks, alternating the popcorn with cereal and fruit snacks, along with the decorated marshmallows.

Artoo garland on tree

Step 4: Tie ribbon on the ends of the garland to hang.

Our favorite overweight glob of grease is the perfect droid companion to any tree!

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

