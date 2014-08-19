Acme Archives Direct's AT-AT SpecPlate - Exclusive Preview!

Get a first look at Acme Archives Direct's celebration of the ultimate Imperial ground assault vehicle!

Acme Archives Direct is celebrating the ultimate Imperial ground assault vehicle with an exciting new release: the AT-AT SpecPlate, available now! Featuring art by Jeff McGuigan, the SpecPlate includes technical specs, schematics, and general information on AT-ATs, all presented in a visually stunning design. Find more details and check out a special preview -- with never-before-seen renders and wireframes from the creation of the SpecPlate's AT-AT 3D model -- below!

