Acme Archives Direct's AT-AT SpecPlate - Exclusive Preview!

August 20, 2014
August 20, 2014

Get a first look at Acme Archives Direct's celebration of the ultimate Imperial ground assault vehicle!

Acme Archives Direct is celebrating the ultimate Imperial ground assault vehicle with an exciting new release: the AT-AT SpecPlate, available now! Featuring art by Jeff McGuigan, the SpecPlate includes technical specs, schematics, and general information on AT-ATs, all presented in a visually stunning design. Find more details and check out a special preview  -- with never-before-seen renders and wireframes from the creation of the SpecPlate's AT-AT 3D model -- below!

  • Image dimensions: 36" x 17"  Framed dimensions: 43" x 24"
  • 1/8" gold colored aluminum designed by a group of Naval architects from Seattle
  • Mounted with 2" polished stainless steel standoffs on a supporting plate in a shadow box frame
  • 25 piece edition
  • Comes with Certificate of Authenticity

