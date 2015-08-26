ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

A New Warrior Stands Near a Rebel Starfighter in Star Wars: Shattered Empire #2 - Exclusive Cover Reveal!

August 26, 2015
StarWars.com Team

The future, always in motion, is becoming more visible.

A picture is worth a thousand words. It's been said very often. But the one above feels more like a thousand questions. Who is that standing beside the starship that resembles an A-Wing? Is she a Jedi? A friend to the Rebels? It's a safe bet bounty hunters continued offering their services after the collapse of the Empire.


In Marvel's Star Wars: Shattered Empire by Greg Rucka and Marco Checchetto, The First Order is still decades away, and it's safe to assume Luke, Han, and Leia have a lot on their plate after overthrowing the governing force that controlled the galaxy.


This illustration by Checchetto is perfect. Simple, spoiler free, and full of intrigue. Just the way comic book covers were meant to be.


Star Wars: Shattered Empire #2


Princess Leia in Shattered Empire


 Stay tuned to StarWars.com and Marvel.com for more on Shattered Empire -- coming this September!

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

