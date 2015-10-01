ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

A New Take on the Original Trilogy: LINE Webtoon's Digital Star Wars Comic Arrives

October 1, 2015
The Star Wars saga retold like never before!

Luke Skywalker's point of view. Beautiful art. Digital. You've never experienced the original Star Wars trilogy quite like this.

LINE Webtoon's popular digital Star Wars comic series -- debuting today in the US for the first time -- retells the stories of A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi in all-new way. Created by gifted writer/artist Hong Jacg, the story is told from the perspective of a young Luke Skywalker as he grows up on Tatooine, with detailed, full-color art that recreates scenes in a vibrant style. Beginning today, fans can read Star Wars every Thursday and Sunday for free at webtoons.com or by downloading the official LINE Webtoon app through the Apple App Store and Google Play.

"Our fans in the United States are in for something special as they now have a chance to dive into the epic Star Wars story in a totally new way, only on LINE Webtoon,” said JunKoo Kim, founder and head of LINE Webtoon. “This immersive digital comic experience offers a brand new experience for Star Wars fans and perfectly showcases the appeal of our digital storytelling format.”

Check out a special preview below!

    LINE Webtoon Star Wars comic

