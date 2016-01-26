8 Things to Look (and Listen) for in Star Wars: The Force Awakens

The latest Star Wars film has more hidden treasures than Maz's Castle.

If you're like me, when you saw Star Wars: The Force Awakens the first time, you were too dazzled by the fact that you were watching new Star Wars to take in every single image on the screen. Repeated viewings gave my heart a chance to slow down. I was able to breathe and notice the details. I saw more of what was happening on the screen, and I heard lines more clearly. These are eight things you should look and listen for the next time you see The Force Awakens (FYI: there is no such thing as seeing it too many times).

1. Pink Droid Alert

The Resistance has a special astromech on their side. You can spot R2-KT in a few scenes among the hustle and bustle outside of the base on D'Qar. The droid was created by Albin Johnson, founder of the 501st Legion. He came up with R2-KT for his daughter Katie, who was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer and passed away in 2005.

2. A Blast from the Past

When Finn searches for supplies to treat Chewbacca's injuries, he tosses aside a training remote. The device was first seen in A New Hope when Obi-Wan used it in Luke's training aboard the Millennium Falcon.

3. Connections to Westeros

Fans of HBO's Game of Thrones should be delighted to know there are no less than three actors from the fantasy series appearing in The Force Awakens. Jessica Henwick, who plays Nymeria Sand, is Resistance pilot Jess Pava; Thomas Brodie-Sangster, who plays Jojen Reed, is a First Order officer; and Miltos Yerolemou, who plays Arya Stark's sword-fighting instructor Syrio Forel, is a patron at Maz Kanata's castle.

4. A Multi-Talented Droid

The intelligence droid PZ-4CO, a.k.a. Peazy, can be seen bustling around the Resistance base here and there. Her name is also called over the speaker system. Fans who have read Moving Target: A Princess Leia Adventure will recognize the droid as the one who tried to chide General Organa into working on her memoirs.

5. Multiple Eras of Obi-Wan

Rey's vision in the basement of Maz Kanata's castle is a source for multiple cool audio clips, including words from Obi-Wan. You can hear the Jedi say, "Rey, these are your first steps." The "Rey" is spoken by Alec Guinness, pulled out of dialogue recorded for the original trilogy. The rest of the sentence was recorded by Ewan McGregor for the film.

6. Left to the Sands

We see Rey don an X-wing pilot's helmet in the beginning of the movie, but you can also spot a dusty TIE fighter pilot helmet in the sands of Jakku. Keep an eye on the backgrounds as Rey speeds across the desert landscape. Maybe the helmet just surfaced from the sands, but it amuses me to think that maybe the scavengers have decided to leave it there rather than finding out how many portions Unkar Plutt would give to them for it.

7. Honored with a Flag

The entrance to Maz Kanata's castle is adorned with dozens and dozens of flags. If you keep your eyes peeled, you'll be able to spot a variety of familiar symbols. On the far left, you can spot a flag emblazoned with the official logo of the 501st Legion.

8. A Familiar Arch

It doesn't seem like any concept art created for Star Wars is ever thrown away -- particularly when it comes to the work of Ralph McQuarrie. The arch that marks the entrance of sorts to the outpost of Niima was art originally designed by McQuarrie for Jabba's palace in Return of the Jedi.

What hidden gems have you spotted in The Force Awakens? Share your finds in the comments!

Amy Ratcliffe is a writer obsessed with Star Wars, Disney, and coffee. Follow her on Twitter at @amy_geek.