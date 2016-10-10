8 Star Wars Quotes to Help You Through a Bad Day

Some words of wisdom from Jedi, princesses, and ancient beings on Takodana.

Bad days happen. Maybe you're experiencing a case of the Mondays (yep, I went there), being dragged down by an overflowing inbox, or just feeling blue. Whatever the cause -- and sometimes there isn't a reason you can pinpoint -- rough days can be a struggle to get through. Time seems to slow down when things aren't going your way, and the most simple of tasks becomes an insurmountable mountain. We've all been there. Remedies are subjective, and for me, revisiting quotes from pop culture help me get through.

Weird? Maybe. But I'm more likely to find comfort and a pick-me-up from the words of Yoda or Qui-Gon than I am from a motivational poster with a stock photo of a hot air balloon and hollow words about rising to the top. These eight Star Wars quotes help me get to the other side of a crummy day.

1. "Luminous beings are we, not this crude matter." - Yoda

You can put this quote from Yoda in a spiritual context if you want, but I interpret it as simply meaning, there's more. Life isn't only about the stressful budget you're working on at the office or the pile of dirty dishes in your kitchen sink. It helps me remember to categorize the small things as just that and move onward and upward.

2. "There's always a bigger fish." - Qui-Gon Jinn

The last thing you want to hear when you're having a tough time is, "It could always be worse." That is the opposite of a helpful statement; it doesn't make things better and sort of invalidates someone else's emotions. I don't look at this quote from Qui-Gon in that vein, but instead, think of it as a reason to keep treading water. If I can get through this, I can get through anything life throws at me -- including bigger fish (though if literal fish start coming at you, I have no quotes to help that problem).

3. "Never give up hope, no matter how dark things seem." - The Clone Wars

This fortune cookie from "The Wrong Jedi" in Season Five of The Clone Wars doesn't need much explanation. Even when it seems the world is set against you, keep hanging in. Learn how to embrace optimism as your ally. Side note: Many of the fortune cookies from The Clone Wars could be on this list.

4. "You can’t stop change any more than you can stop the suns from setting." - Shmi Skywalker

If an unexpected change is weighing on your mind, Shmi's frank statement can ease your burden. Recognizing there will always be elements you can't control is one of the first steps of learning to roll with any alterations that come your way.

5. "We seem to be made to suffer. It's our lot in life." - C-3PO

It's okay to take a moment to wallow and stamp your feet when you're in the middle of a bad day. Doing so can alleviate your frustrated feelings for a minute. I think of this Threepio quote when I'm in an especially emo mood, but the key is not to adopt this attitude for longer than a few minutes.

6. "You do have your moments. Not many, but you have them." - Princess Leia

We all have times when we've shined so bright everyone around us had to put on shades, and when you're in the middle of a spiral, these words from Leia can remind you of your accomplishments. We all have our moments.

7. "Be mindful of your thoughts, Anakin. They betray you." - Obi-Wan Kenobi

Remove the name Anakin and tell this Obi-Wan quote to yourself. Our brains don't always cooperate and try to go the darkest places when we're down -- hence, why learning how to be optimistic is helpful. Know when to ignore your thoughts when it feels like they're betraying you.

8. "You must face them, fight them." - Maz Kanata

Maz was talking to Finn about going after stormtroopers on Takodana, but that's not the only way to interpret this line. Face whatever obstacles are in your way and fight through. Setting achievable goals to knock out can do wonders for turning around a despondent mood.

Which quotes would you add to this list? Let us know in the comments below!

Amy Ratcliffe is a writer obsessed with Star Wars, Disney, and coffee. Follow her on Twitter at @amy_geek.