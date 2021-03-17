ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

10 Fantastic Finn Quotes

March 17, 2021
Kelly Knox

You’re a good man, Finn.

FN-2187. Finn. General. No matter what you call him, Finn is a hero. While the former First Order stormtrooper never intended to be a leader, much less a member of the Resistance, the friends he makes on his journey show him there’s so much worth fighting for. 

Throughout the sequel trilogy, Finn is adept at making both quick quips and rousing speeches. Here are just a few of our favorite lines from a hero who really is a big deal in the Resistance.

Finn in Star Wars: The Force Awakens

1. “Finn. I like that.” (Star Wars: The Force Awakens)

In the midst of a daring escape from the First Order, Poe Dameron takes a moment to help his new friend choose a name instead of a designation. It’s Finn’s first step into a larger galaxy and a greater purpose.

2. “I’m a big deal in the Resistance.” (Star Wars: The Force Awakens)

Finn shows more bravado than bravery when he first meets Rey and Han Solo. Desperate to escape his former life, Finn will say whatever he can to stay on the run. In time, Finn finds the courage to live up to that statement.

Poe Dameron

3. “That’s one hell of a pilot!” (Star Wars: The Force Awakens)

Finn can’t help but yell when Black Squadron comes to their aid on Takodana. As Poe’s X-wing swoops and soars through the air in hot pursuit of First Order TIE fighters, Finn gets swept up in the excitement. It’s the first of many times Finn cheers for his friends.

Finn and Captain Phasma in Star Wars: The Force Awakens

4. “I’m in charge now, Phasma. I’m in charge.” (Star Wars: The Force Awakens)

Finn obviously has a lot of feelings when he returns to Starkiller Base. It’s a big moment for someone who’s never been in charge of himself to face his merciless former commander again.

A scene from Star Wars: The Last Jedi

5. “You’re wrong.” (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

Slicer-for-hire DJ insists playing both sides is just business, but Finn won’t hear it. DJ serves as a cautionary tale of what it means to only look out for yourself when the entire galaxy is at war. It’s a lesson Finn won’t forget. He’s finally made the choice to stop running and start taking a stand. 

Finn and Captain Phasma in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

6. “Rebel scum.” (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

Blaster bolts fly and sparking batons clash in a battle for the ages. Defeated, Phasma calls Finn scum with disdain. He corrects her by proudly adding “rebel” in front of it. The former stormtrooper knows who he is now.

7. “We gotta take out that cannon.” (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

Finn makes his first inspiring speech in the dark mines on Crait. It won’t be his last. He rallies what’s left of the ragtag Resistance to buy time for help to arrive.

Finn, Rey, Chewie, and Poe in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

8. “Rey, I never told you--” (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker)

As Finn is claimed by the sinking sands of Pasaana, he tries to blurt out a revelation to one of his best friends. When they all emerge safely on the other side, Poe can’t help but be curious what Finn was about to confess. (Finn would rather have a talk about his newfound awareness of the Force when they’re not lost in subterranean tunnels.)

Finn, Rey, and Poe in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

9. “We’re all in this. Until the end.” (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker)

Rey is devastated by the loss of Chewbacca. With a sincere pep talk and a squeeze of her hand, Finn shows the Jedi that he will always stand by her side. It’s just what she needs to hear to keep fighting through her doubts.

10. “Leia never gave up. And neither will we.” (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker)

This is it. Everything is on the line, and newly minted General Finn rallies the troops once last time before the final battle begins. Leia’s legacy of hope and tenacity even when facing seemingly insurmountable odds will endure, thanks to heroes like Finn and the Resistance. 

Kelly Knox writes features and DIYs for StarWars.com. Her writing can also be seen on Marvel, DC Comics, IGN, and more. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox to talk Star Wars, games, and crafts.

