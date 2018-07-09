25 Wonderfully Weird Star Wars Character Names

Yes, there's someone named Paodok'Draba'Takat Sap'De'Rekti Nik'Linke'Ti' Ki'Vef'Nik'NeSevef'Li'Kek. No, we don't know how to pronounce it.

Skywalker. Vader. Maul. Fett. Antilles. Kenobi.

Character names carry meaning within the mythology of Star Wars. If fans have learned anything from Han Solo, Ben Solo, and FN-2187 these last few years, the origins of names can stem from a matter of timing and convenience or hint at a greater connection to established legacies. Off-screen, much has been written about the real-world inspirations and influences behind the more identifiable names throughout the Star Wars universe -- is R2-D2 shorthand for “Reel Two, Dialog Two”? Was “Chewbacca” George Lucas’ dog? -- and some names…well, some names, like Cad Bane, are just plain cool.

But with a galactic bench this deep and a character count in the thousands, a dedicated trawl through well-combed data files reveals a multitude of character names that may not roll off the tongue as easily as Kanan Jarrus, Leia Organa, or Kylo Ren. These background and supporting characters, with monikers sometimes containing more consonants than vowels, aren’t what you might call household names. Families haven’t named many pet dogs “Wollivan” and it’s highly doubtful that “Orn Free Taa” will find itself atop a list of the world’s most popular baby names.

But armed with copies of every Star Wars Visual Dictionary ever made, as well as the StarWars.com Databank, we’ve selected 25 of our favorite, weirdest, greatest Star Wars names from across the galaxy.

1. Dud Bolt, The Phantom Menace

Aside from the clever play on “deadbolt,” this hapless podracer pilot provides obvious foreshadowing for his particular fate. How could our being’s Vulpetereen 327 expect to best contenders like Gasgano, Sebulba, and Anakin Skywalker (or dare say it, that luckless dreamboat Ben Quadinaros) in Tatooine’s Boonta Eve Classic? Of all the racers jockeying for first position, only our fair Dud came armed with a warning for avid gamblers to steer clear.

2. Sio Bibble, The Phantom Menace

Placating the advances of the insidious Trade Federation, no governor inspires more authority than the man named Bibble. The earnest and outspoken governor of Naboo, sincere and patrician Sio remains a dichotomy with his debonair handlebar mustache, cultured mannerisms and a last name that sounds suspiciously like a child’s first word. Bibble. It takes poise and confidence to represent a besieged people. Even more so with a last name that’s incredibly fun to utter on repeat. (bibblebibblebibble)

3. Shu Mai, Attack of the Clones

Out of the nine formidable beings sitting upon Count Dooku’s Separatist Council, only the President of the Commerce Guild shares a name with a traditional pork-filled dumpling. She was also the only member of the Confederacy of Independent Systems to voice concern about her colleagues’ actions. Unfortunately, she would meet her terrible end at Anakin Skywalker’s hands on Mustafar (whoops -- spoiler alert!). Still, it’s hard not to mourn her in passing without working up an appetite.

4. Sweitt Concorkill, Revenge of the Sith

Appearing only once, the esteemed Senator Concorkill enjoyed the privilege of attending an operatic performance of Squid Lake alongside then Supreme Chancellor Palpatine at the Galaxies Opera House. Of course, Palpatine and his guests -- including Concorkill, Sly Moore, and Mas Amedda -- were summarily dismissed so that Sheev could discuss death and resurrection with his best friend, the Jedi Anakin Skywalker. With a majestic horn atop his head and costly robes, the Vurk Senator Concorkill’s sole outing largely contrasts with his rather colorful, brutal and almost mercenary surname.

5. Loatha Sommover, The Last Jedi

Unnamed onscreen and only appearing in a deleted scene, the corpulent creature floating through the Canto Casino finally earned its name in The Last Jedi Visual Dictionary. According to Special Effects Engineer Pete Hawkins, Loatha was originally dubbed “SlugLady” in the effects workshop. We’re thrilled to learn her more illustrative designation -- a tag that might suggest, like the Hutts we’ve known before, that our hoverbed-riding friend is truly “loathsome all over.”

6. Ello Asty, The Force Awakens

Of all the names borne in post-Endor Star Wars canon, none has been more widely hailed than that of the poor, valiant Abednedo pilot who died attacking Starkiller Base. Known for inserting call-outs to the Beastie Boys into his films, the film’s creature department suggested the moniker to director J.J. Abrams, referencing the band’s fifth studio album, Hello Nasty. In fact, Ello’s flight helmet has been inscribed with the words “Born to Ill,” further cementing the Beasties’ connection as a shout to their debut album, Licensed to Ill.

7. King Katuunko, The Clone Wars

King Katuunko, sovereign leader of Toydaria during the Clone Wars, did what he could to remain neutral throughout the conflict. But when both the Republic and Separatists came calling for his allegiance, the king was forced to choose. Siding with Palpatine thanks to Yoda’s intercession, the Toydarian monarch fell prey to two horrible fates: death at the hands of Maul’s brother, Savage Opress…and the fact that he’d been saddled with a name that sounds like a borscht belt punchline. KatuunKO!

8. Elan Sleazebaggano, Attack of the Clones

“I don’t want to sell you death sticks.” Never has one being epitomized a name more than the Outlander Club’s friendly neighborhood drug pusher. Taught the error of his ways by a passing, preoccupied Jedi Master Kenobi, the last we saw of Mr. Sleazebaggano, he was headed outside to rethink his life. Hopefully, that train of thought led him to a name change, as well.

9. Gafferky Lenzwin, Solo: A Star Wars Story

Shrouded and hustling through the Coronet Spaceport, Gafferky -- a salesbeing on work assignment and desperate to leave Corellia for healthier locales -- decided to risk censure at work by leaving without a sale, putting more importance on personal rather than professional health. Clearly, the seriousness of the situation outweighs any cracks or jokes about his cumbersome, somewhat laughable name.

10. Mart Mattin, Star Wars Rebels

A human male from Mykapo, leader of the Iron Squadron and captain of Sato’s Hammer (a YT-2400 light frieghter named for his uncle, the late Commander Jun Sato), Mart performed a crucial role in the liberation of Lothal from Imperial forces. While this courageous young rebel’s name would hardly make a list of outlandish character names, he earns his place on ours for being named after Matt Martin, a member of the Lucasfilm Story Group.

11. Slowen Lo, The Last Jedi

Another Abednedo, this driftwood salesman did his best to warn the rebels Finn and Rose Tico not to park their ship on the beaches of Canto Bight. Ignored, Slowen seeks justice via the capable hands of the Canto Bight Police Department. Aside from their shared species, Slowen has another thing in common with the late Ello Asty -- and nearly all Abednedo characters throughout Star Wars -- his name references another Beastie Boys song, “Slow and Low,” from the band’s debut album, Licensed to Ill.

12. The Musicians, Star Wars

What exactly is it about rock 'n' roll? We’re taking editorial license to capture multiple characters in a single entry simply because it seems that any musician to grace a galactic stage -- whether they be Doda Bodonawieedo or Infrablue Zedbeddy Coggins -- has been blessed with a killer name. From the first tune performed in Mos Eisley by Bith bandleader Figrin D’an and his Modal Nodes to the most recent, sung by “chanteuse of the stars” Aurora Ventafoli and her partner Luleo Primoc aboard the First Light, the music-makers of Star Wars have enjoyed flashy, vivid handles like Sy Snootles, Sudswater Dillifay Glon, Max Rebo and -- of course -- that corpulent Kitonak himself, the majestic Droopy McCool. How many of these are actual names or assumed for show business, we cannot say. All we know is that each and every one of them has top-billing stage presence.

13. Jek Porkins, A New Hope

Though he bravely lost his life during the Battle of Yavin, Red Six has long been defined by fans not for his skills, but rather for his last name. In a pinnacle scene where most pilots are using their call signs, who could forget -- "Cover me, Porkins!"

14. Klaatu and Barada, Return of the Jedi

Henchmen for corrupt crime boss Jabba the Hutt, the Kadas’sa’Nikto Klaatu, who faced off with Luke Skywalker above the Great Pit of Carkoon, shared a common bond with Barada, a slave who served as muscle and mechanic for the obese gangster. Aside from being killed aboard the Khetanna, Jabba’s luxury sail barge, Klaatu and Barada, the Nikto, earned their name from a line of dialogue in the classic 1951 science fiction film, The Day The Earth Stood Still.

15. Cikatro Vizago, Star Wars Rebels

Former leader of the Broken Horn crime syndicate, this Devaronian resident of Lothal reluctantly trades cash, supplies and information with Ezra Bridger and the rebel crew aboard the Ghost. His name, which is Esperanto for “Scar Face,” has a harsh consonant count that breaks against the speaker’s teeth and palate, making it one of the more difficult Star Wars names to say without reading twice.

16. Toht Ra, Solo: A Star Wars Story

Keeping a watchful eye aboard Dryden Vos's yacht, security enforcer Toht Ra checks guests for weapons before they’re allowed to enter the ship’s common areas. Armed with a bundki vibrocutlass, head encased in a riot helmet, Toht remains vigilant and ready for everything. That is, except for the origins of his character’s name. On a ship loaded with cinematic easter eggs, the Hylobon attendant may be one of Solo’s most subtle references: Toht Ra was named for Arnold Toht, the Gestapo agent from the Lucasfilm-produced film, Raiders of the Lost Ark (starring the man who first embodied Han Solo, Harrison Ford, and written by Lawrence Kasdan.) One of Toht’s objectives in the film was to secure a long-missing artifact, the Staff of Ra.

17. General Whorm Loathsom, The Clone Wars

Unlike Loatha Sommover, the Kerkoiden general who captured Christophsis for the Separatist cause makes our list not by virtue of his hideous name reflecting an equally ghastly physical appearance, but rather his unconscionable behavior. Captured by Obi-Wan, Anakin, and Ahsoka, the general was imprisoned on Coruscant, forced to sit out the remainder of the war. Hopefully, General Loathsom used some of that lengthy solitude to consider not only the consequences of his actions but also how not to compound them with an on-the-nose name.

18. Malkili and Ralakili, Return of the Jedi/Solo: A Star Wars Story

Fun coincidence? Perhaps. The similarity in name between Jabba the Hutt’s tearful, devoted rancor keeper and the vicious, droid-hating pit boss who gets into a fight with L3-37 is undeniable. But the two have thrown their fates toward quite disparate professions: the former lovingly tends to caged creatures, while the latter pours his hate into revenge against the droids that ravaged his planet during the Clone Wars. Perhaps there’s no connection at all, but if they ever had the chance to meet they could bond over their sound-alike names and a shared penchant for iron cages.

19. Paodok'Draba'Takat Sap'De'Rekti Nik'Linke'Ti' Ki'Vef'Nik'NeSevef'Li'Kek (also known as Pao), Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Fierce and diminutive, this Drabatan rebel never let his short stature keep him from proving his effectiveness alongside the doomed, heroic rebels of Rogue One on the beaches during the Battle of Scarif. Nor should he; for despite his physical size, Pao’s full name may just be the longest character name in the Star Wars galaxy.

20. Salacious B. Crumb, Return of the Jedi

Sure, Jabba the Hutt’s pet Kowakian monkey-lizard has both distinctive and impressive first and last names. But what makes this shrieking little fiend’s handle stand out is that he’s one of two Star Wars characters (say “Yub Yub,” Wicket W. Warrick!) to boast a middle initial. Sure, there have been examples of middle names throughout the canon, but only Jabba's jester displays his middle initial so prominently and proudly.

21. Beezer Fortuna, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Did you know that Jabba the Hutt’s majordomo, Bib Fortuna, had a cousin? Resenting his family’s criminal heritage and inspired by the Twi’lek guerrilla fighter Cham Syndulla’s efforts to free Ryloth, Beezer joined the Rebellion and then Saw Gerrera’s group of partisan resistance fighters. Heart in the right place, the freedom-minded Twi’lek fought to the end, dying alongside his colleagues in the aftermath of Jedha City’s destruction. In the early draft scripts for Return of the Jedi, Beezer was a title that Bib Fortuna had -- “High Beezer of Hoth.” The name didn't survive the final script edits, but now it lives on.

22. Lieutenant Milton Putna, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

We’ve reached my hands-down personal favorite name in the Star Wars mythology. Little has been (or will be) said or written about Lieutenant Milton Putna, a librarian-turned-security officer aboard the first Death Star. The man’s key redeeming value is that the access key to the Imperial data type library tree aboard Orson Krennic’s world-obliterating satellite was keyed to his palm print. That’s about it. Like so many other faceless, uniformed Imperials manning the Death Star, Lieutenant Putna’s name will garner no awards or accolades. Except, maybe, on a list of Concorkills, Loathsoms, Sleazebagganos and every ridiculous, fantastic, grammar-defying appellation the Star Wars universe might imagine.

23. Baron Papanoida, Revenge of the Sith/ The Clone Wars

The Pantoran Chairman during the Clone Wars, Papanoida’s daughters were kidnapped by the Trade Federation in order to convince him to side with the Separatists rather than alongside the Republic. A devoted and fierce father, the Chairman worked with Ahsoka Tano to track down and rescue his girls. Later, the good Baron escorted his daughter to the same showing of Squid Lake that Sweitt Concorkill (see above) enjoyed in the company of Supreme Chancellor Palpatine. Maybe Papanoida’s name is rather unremarkable compared to some others on this list, but the first syllables hint to Chairman Papanoida’s fatherly demeanor, which makes sense for a character whose sole motivations in his two appearances revolves around protecting his world and daughters. One might say it reflects the man who first played the role of the Baron, the one and only George Lucas.

24. Therm Scissorpunch, Solo: A Star Wars Story

Let’s quote directly from the Official Guide to Solo: A Star Wars Story, shall we? “Therm insists you call him Therm Scissorpunch, though it is unknown if this is a nickname he’s earned or one he’s desperately trying to create for himself.” Aside from the fact that Therm Scissorpunch may simply be the coolest name you’ve ever heard, the notion that it may be one the fearsome-looking Nephran gambler made up in hopes it will catch on elevates it to high art. If true, this author would love to discover ol’ Therm’s actual, given name. Wouldn’t it be great if it were Milton?

25. The elite of Canto Bight, The Last Jedi

Admittedly, Therm Scissorpunch is tough to beat. But for our final entry we’ll take creative license again to shine our spotlight on the planet Cantonica and the cultural elite of Canto Bight. Dressed in finery, granted access to the most exclusive clubs and private parties, the fabulously wealthy and relevant guests of the Canto Casino boast everything from the best clothes to the best jewelry and best technology…so why shouldn’t they also have the best names? If the Baroness Wayulia Tagge-Simoni’s holographic head hasn’t caught your eye (too frail to attend in person, she projects a younger version of herself atop a droid body), you can be sure her hyphenated surname will. Thought that Rogue One’s Pao had the longest moniker in the annals of Star Wars? The Countess, also known as Contessa Alissyndrex delga Cantonica Provincion might give him a run for his money (don’t worry; she can afford it). Ubbla Mollbro, Snook Uccorfay, and even indulgent-sounding Defancio Storsilt all have names that simply scream “I’m too ultra-rich to care what you think of me.” That being said, of all the high-toned, well-bred beings spending credits on Canto Bight like there’s no tomorrow, one stands above the rest…and to the creature’s own credit, he’s hardly what one might call “elite.” Private investigator to the ultra-rich, basing his offices in the Old City and working for the fabulously wealthy, Neepers Panpick dresses above his station in order to rub elbows in public with affluent clientele, doing what he can to keep from being noticed. Neepers. Panpick. Bravo to the impresario who handed this private eye one of the best names in Star Wars. Bravo.

And there they are -- 25 of the craziest, weirdest, best Star Wars names ever. What are yours? Add them to our list in the comments below!

Neil Kleid is a writer and designer who truly belongs among the clouds. He digs Star Wars, comix, mobile design, BBQ, and baseball. Talk to him about design and Lobot on Twitter at @neilkleid.