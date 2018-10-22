ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Neil Kleid

"Xeric-Award winning graphic novelist Neil Kleid has written for nearly every publisher in the comic book industry, adapted Jack London's Call of the Wild into sequentials for Penguin Books, did the opposite for the seminal Marvel Comics' storyline Spider-Man: Kraven's Last Hunt, and co- authored (with co-creator Brian Michael Bendis) Powers: The Secret History of Deena Pilgrim, an original prose novel based on the award-winning comic book series. A User Experience designer by day, he helped co-found the Topps Company’s apps division, designing the original UI and visual language for their popular Star Wars Card Trader card collecting app. He lives in New Jersey with four Rebels, seven lightsabers and a patient wife."

FIRST STAR WARS MEMORY
Getting a battle-damaged ESB X-Wing from Toys R Us, only to be trumped by my cousin who got the Falcon.
FAVORITE FILM
The Empire Strikes Back
FAVORITE CHARACTER
Lobot or IG-88, depending on my mood
FAVORITE SCENE
Sarlacc battle, every time
  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    15 of the Scariest Star Wars Villains

    October 22, 2018

    October 22, 2018

    Oct 22

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Star Wars Echoes: The Legacy of Wedge Antilles and Poe Dameron

    October 12, 2018

    October 12, 2018

    Oct 12

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Star Wars Echoes: The Surprising Similarities Between Asajj Ventress and Sabine Wren

    September 14, 2018

    September 14, 2018

    Sep 14

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Star Wars Echoes: The Greedy and Ruthless Ways of Jabba the Hutt and Dryden Vos

    August 31, 2018

    August 31, 2018

    Aug 31

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    5 Back-to-School Tips We Learned from Star Wars

    August 30, 2018

    August 30, 2018

    Aug 30

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Star Wars Echoes: The Rebel Paths of Leia Organa and Hera Syndulla

    August 17, 2018

    August 17, 2018

    Aug 17

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"} {:title=>"Star Wars Rebels", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-rebels"}

    Star Wars Echoes: Rey and Ezra Bridger, Alone and Searching for Belonging

    July 26, 2018

    July 26, 2018

    Jul 26

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars Echoes: Han and Luke Have More in Common Than You Think

    July 12, 2018

    July 12, 2018

    Jul 12

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    25 Wonderfully Weird Star Wars Character Names

    July 9, 2018

    July 9, 2018

    Jul 9

  • {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    40 Years of Star Wars Fandom and Trading Cards with Topps' Ira Friedman

    April 17, 2018

    April 17, 2018

    Apr 17

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved