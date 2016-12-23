ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Presents We Would Buy for Our Favorite Star Wars Characters

December 23, 2016
Amy Ratcliffe

What do you get for Jedi, Sith, princesses, and droids? Here are some ideas.

If you participate in a gift exchange in the galaxy far, far away, are you prepared? Do you have ideas about what to get people like Luke Skywalker, Rey, or Obi-Wan Kenobi? If your list isn't as complete as it could be, fear not! We have suggestions to help you with all of your fictional shopping. Here's what we would gift some of our favorite Star Wars characters:

padme-episode-1

Padmé Amidala

Wig stands. Look, Padmé has a lot of wigs; we learned this in The Clone Wars. Help keep her organized with this thoughtful gift.

The Force Awakens - Rey with a Rebel pilot helmet on

Rey

A winter coat. While she was taken to Starkiller Base against her will, it was still a reminder that she needs a deeper wardrobe than Jakku-wear.

A New Hope - Luke watching the binary sunset

Luke Skywalker

A moisture farm. Luke didn't care for his uncle's moisture farm when he was young, but now he might appreciate a simpler life. Choose a plot of land on Tatooine, Jakku, or whatever desert planet you come to first.

shoretroopers

Ezra Bridger

A shoretrooper helmet. The new Rogue One Scarif shoretrooper helmet would be a fine addition to Ezra's collection of Imperial buckets. 

Chopper in Star Wars Rebels

 Chopper

Back-up ambulatory struts. Make sure Chopper never has an excuse to chase after a matching leg again. 

leia-scream-mynock

Leia Organa

Mynock repellent. Because mynocks.

Loth-cat

BB-8

A Loth-cat. I don't know how BB-8 would manage taking care of a pet, but could you imagine how cute it would be for him to roll alongside a furry pal? I vote for a Loth-cat. 

A New Hope - Luke, Ben Kenobi, C-3PO, R2-D2 on Tatooine

Obi-Wan Kenobi

A GPS device. I realize the point of Obi-Wan living in the middle of nowhere on Tatooine was to keep away from strangers, but he might want to invite someone over for a cup of tea sometime. GPS coordinates would help those individuals find their way. 

kylo-ren-destroy-terminal

Kylo Ren

Extended warranties on First Order computers.

Finn in stormtrooper armor.

Finn

Pilot training. Finn can handle himself on the ground, but I bet he'd like to know the basics of flying a ship in case he needs to leave somewhere in a hurry again (it's a situation he finds himself in a lot).

 

A New Hope - Han on the Millennium Falcon

Han Solo

A pair of custom dice. Han was a gambling sort of man, and he'd appreciate a custom set of dice...you'd probably get extra thanks if they're somehow rigged to win.

Rebels-b-wing

Hera Syndulla

A B-wing. Hera got in the pilot's seat and tested the B-wing (or Blade Wing, a prototype); she would so love if one showed up for her on Atollon with a giant red bow. Of course, she'd re-gift it to the Rebellion, but she'd appreciate the thought. 

Chewbacca places his hands top of his head in A New Hope.

Chewbacca

A galactic translator. Not everyone speaks Shyriiwook, so help Chewie get his point across to everyone with a pocket-sized translator.

Darth Vader in The Empire Strikes Back

Darth Vader

Tracking devices and/or probe droids. He puts them to good use!

Emperor Palpatine

Emperor Palpatine

What do you get the Sith Lord who has everything? Hydrating sheet masks. His face needs all the help it can get; all those wrinkles have to be uncomfortable.

R2-D2-and-Leia

R2-D2

A custom defragmenting program. Good ol' Artoo is carrying around decades worth of memories and data. Give him a way to organize his files efficiently so it doesn't take him days to come back online.

Kanan and Ezra

Kanan Jarrus

Bag of ponytail holders. Trust me, anyone with long hair would praise you for giving this gift.

Ahsoka Tano and Darth Vader battle with lightsabers, in an episode of Rebels.

Ahsoka Tano

A trampoline. Ahsoka showed off some good leaping and dodging when she fought Darth Vader. Think how much she could improve those skills if she had a small, portable trampoline! 

The Force Awakens - Supreme Leader Snoke

Supreme Leader Snoke

ID holder. When you give Snoke this present, offer to help and put his ID in it and then report back to fandom about his true identity.

The Empire Strikes Back - Yoda on Dagobah

Yoda

Rebel Alliance rations. Since Yoda was so excited about stealing Luke's food, he'd appreciate a gift-wrapped stash of ration bars to keep in his hut. Maybe they would improve the flavor of his soup. Or a lamp. He seems to really need one.

who-talks-first-poe-dameron

Poe Dameron

A new jacket. Poe's jacket got passed around in The Force Awakens, and he ultimately let Finn keep it. He deserves a new piece of outerwear.

rogue-one-orson-krennic

Director Orson Krennic

Gift certificates for his preferred dry cleaner. You know Krennic has to get his gleaming white cape cleaned all the time and that he's probably picky about who does it.

C-3PO-a-new-hope

C-3PO

An all-expenses paid visit to the fanciest droid spa on Coruscant. It would get him out of the way for a day and his companions could enjoy some peace and quiet. And only one oil bath in all those years is just not fair.

What would you get for your favorite Star Wars characters? Tell us in the comments!

Amy Ratcliffe is a writer obsessed with Star Wars, Disney, and coffee. Follow her on Twitter at @amy_geek.

