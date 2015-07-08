ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Galaxy Wire: Star Wars News from Around the Web - July 8, 2015

July 8, 2015
StarWars.com Team

Fighting pollution with the power of the dark side and more news from around the Internet!

Disney Infinity 3.0 Star Wars - Rise Against the Empire

Playing with Star Wars toys in real and virtual life

When your mom told you that you were too old to play with toys, you may or may not have listened. Now with Disney Infinity 3.0 Edition, playing with Luke, Leia, and Darth Vader feels more grown-up than ever. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jeff Bunker, vice president of art development at Avalanche Studios, talks about the obstacles of bringing some of the most iconic Star Wars characters to the Disney Infinity franchise. (Coincidentally, we also recently interviewed Bunker and Lucasfilm's Hez Chorba on the making of Disney Infinity's Star Wars Rebels toys.)

Star Wars and The Power of Costume - Stormtrooper

An intergalactic tourist surfs around the world

If there's anything more important than your job, it's probably your family and/or Star Wars. One diehard fan understands that better than anyone. As reported by The Daily Mail, space geek Andre Price quit his job in advertising to travel the world with his girlfriend and take pictures wearing their stormtrooper helmets.

ANOVOS Darth Vader 2

Darth Vader -- Sith Lord, Imperial commander, highway janitor

He helped exterminate the Jedi Order and assisted in the destruction of a planet -- but he's nice enough to keep our highways clean. As reported by a local news station in Blackburg, Virginia, a bus driver named Henry Wakley will be picking up trash along the US 460 highway while wearing a Darth Vader helmet. He's already done this twice since adopting the highway last August. Outside of tossing the Emperor down a reactor shaft, this is the second best thing he's ever done.

Obi-Wan Kenobi at the end of

Obi-Wan and the lost years on Tatooine 

In a report by Yahoo, Marvel's latest issue of Star Wars will explore the period Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi spent on Tatooine between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. What could he have been doing alone in a desert for 20 years? Sandboarding? Betting on Podraces? A couple of preview pages reveal otherwise.

What Star Wars news are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below!

