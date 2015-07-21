What Your Favorite Star Wars Character Says about You

Find out more about yourself with this intergalactic Rorschach test!

Do you have a favorite Star Wars character? I know, it's hard to settle on just one choice. I go back and forth between Han Solo and Ahsoka Tano. Regardless of whether you name one character or several, what do your picks say about who you are? I have a few not-at-all serious thoughts on the matter:

Emperor Palpatine

You're always five moves ahead of everyone else. You're ambitious and never let an opportunity pass you by. You never dwell on the past and are always looking ahead.

Han Solo

You're cocky, but chances are you've earned the right to brag. You present a certain bravado to the world, and though your arrogant attitude can be grating, you can occasionally be a nice person.

Boba Fett

You are a person of few words and great determination. It may take you a while to get the job done, but you won't give up. Also, you probably like cool armor.

Luke Skywalker

You're an optimist who always points out a brighter future to anyone who can't see it. You're earnest and thoughtful, but that doesn't stop you from acting impulsively. Ahsoka Tano

You understand the difficulty of making the right decision versus the easy decision. You've absorbed knowledge from multiple mentors and applied it, but ultimately forged your own path.

Darth Vader

You're used to being in charge and getting your way. You don't suffer fools and are likely to cut someone out of your life if he or she makes you angry. R2-D2

You are the friend who's constantly prepared to jump in and save the day, but you never get thanked for your efforts. People don't often listen to your cautionary advice, but you don't quit trying to give it. Obi-Wan Kenobi

You're not put off by the idea of bending the truth for the sake of accomplishing a mission. You're wise, and you have sound intentions that don't always come through in your actions. Padmé Amidala

You've had to put others before yourself for most of your life. You are committed to the people and their rights and are willing to fight for the greater good.

Darth Maul

You're the strong and silent type. You're calculating and patient, and you know how to hold a grudge. Captain Rex

You're committed to doing the right thing regardless of the cost. You're loyal to your family and friends and above all else, and you're reliable when the going gets tough. Chopper

You're a bit of a curmudgeon who likes to wave your arms in the air when things go wrong. However much you might gripe about it, you're there for your friends when they need you. Leia Organa

You don't hesitate to jump in and take control of any situation, no matter how hairy. You're strong-willed and always fulfill your responsibilities.

Qui-Gon Jinn

You're a touch rebellious and likely to split away from the group to explore on your own. Your life isn't necessarily guided by rules and order.

Hera Syndulla

You're a natural leader who understands that sacrifice is sometimes necessary in order to make the biggest impact. You can be trusted to keep important information secret.

Who is your favorite Star Wars character and what do you think your choice says about you? Tell us in the comments.

Amy Ratcliffe is a writer obsessed with all things Star Wars, Disney, and coffee. Follow her on Twitter at @amy_geek and keep up with all things geeky at her blog.