4. Battle droids

When artist Doug Chiang tried his hand at whipping up battle droid concept art for The Phantom Menace in the mid-1990s, one of his earliest designs harkened back to the original trilogy. Although clearly robotic, the droids’ facial features serve as a nod to the helmets worn by Imperial stormtroopers.

5. Kylo Ren

The dark side of Ben Solo in The Force Awakens nearly looked completely different, yet not unfamiliar. Costume designer Michael Kaplan envisioned Ren’s duds as sparkling silver armor, a sort of “Lord of the Stormtroopers,” he said. Concept artist Dermot Power brought the look to life. However, director J.J. Abrams slashed the idea with the swiftness of a lightsaber. Still, the drawing stayed on the design room wall, eventually catching the eye of Lucasfilm honcho, Kathleen Kennedy. She loved the look, which inspired Abrams to add the character of Captain Phasma to the mix.

