Poll: Which Character Are You Most Excited to See in Star Wars: The Last Jedi?

A pilot, a droid, a Jedi, or someone else?

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be in theaters in just over a week on December 15. We can hardly contain our excitement, and the only thing that will get us through the wait is thinking about which of the amazing characters we are most excited to see on the big screen. Are you ready for the return of heroes and villains from The Force Awakens or are you pumped to see what the newcomers have in store? Vote for your favorite in the poll below and let us know why you can't wait to see them in the comments below!