10 Highlights from Star Wars Insider #177

1. TWO EXCLUSIVE FANTASY FLIGHT CARDS!

Start your Star Wars Destiny collection today with two exclusive, free cards from Fantasy Flight Games in every issue! The collectable card and dice game lets you play out your own epic battles using iconic characters from all eras of the saga!

2. WIN MORE THAN $500 WORTH OF BANDAI MODELS!

Enter our giveaway for your chance to build your very own Perfect Grade Millennium Falcon model kit, one of the best ever replicas of the famous star ship.

3. HEROES AND VILLAINS

Get the lowdown on all the key characters who will be waging war on the big screen this December, with our guide to the heroes and villains of The Last Jedi.

4. JOURNEY TO THE LAST JEDI

We interview authors Claudia Gray, Ken Liu, and Delilah S. Dawson about their exciting new novels in the Journey to The Last Jedi book series.

5. THE BEST OF LUKE SKYWALKER

The original Star Wars hero is back in a big way with The Last Jedi. In preparation for brave Skywalker's return, we run through his 10 most iconic movie scenes.

6. HEADING INTO BATTLE

One of the year’s most eagerly awaited videogames, Star Wars Battlefront II is here. We get the lowdown on the game and interview its star, actress Janina Gavanka, about playing hero of the Empire, Iden Versio.

7. CELEBRATING JOHN WILLIAMS

John Williams’ music defines Star Wars. This issue, we explore the composer’s brilliant themes for Princess Leia and how they illustrate her story through sound.

8. A WALK ON THE DARK SIDE

Both a noble hero and a deadly villain, we dive deep into the history of Asajj Ventress -- the fallen Jedi Padawan who found a way back to redemption.

9. DEVELOPING THE DYKSTRAFLEX

The motion-control camera system built for A New Hope is responsible for many of the original Star Wars groundbreaking special effects. We chart its evolution.

10. GLOBAL FANDOM

Discover what your fellow fans have been up to around the globe with our Worldwide section!

