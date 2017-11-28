ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

10 Highlights from Star Wars Insider #177

November 28, 2017
November 28, 2017
StarWars.com Team

Check out some of what awaits you in the latest issue, available today!

Star Wars Insider #177 arrives today, and editor William Salmon is here with 10 highlights from the issue...

    • 1. TWO EXCLUSIVE FANTASY FLIGHT CARDS!

    Start your Star Wars Destiny collection today with two exclusive, free cards from Fantasy Flight Games in every issue! The collectable card and dice game lets you play out your own epic battles using iconic characters from all eras of the saga!

    2. WIN MORE THAN $500 WORTH OF BANDAI MODELS!

    Enter our giveaway for your chance to build your very own Perfect Grade Millennium Falcon model kit, one of the best ever replicas of the famous star ship.

    Pages from Star Wars Insider magazine show pictures of Chewbacca, Captain Phasma, and Kylo Ren, along with character biographies.

    3. HEROES AND VILLAINS

    Get the lowdown on all the key characters who will be waging war on the big screen this December, with our guide to the heroes and villains of The Last Jedi.

    4. JOURNEY TO THE LAST JEDI

    We interview authors Claudia Gray, Ken Liu, and Delilah S. Dawson about their exciting new novels in the Journey to The Last Jedi book series.

    5. THE BEST OF LUKE SKYWALKER

    The original Star Wars hero is back in a big way with The Last Jedi. In preparation for brave Skywalker's return, we run through his 10 most iconic movie scenes.

    6. HEADING INTO BATTLE

    One of the year’s most eagerly awaited videogames, Star Wars Battlefront II is here. We get the lowdown on the game and interview its star, actress Janina Gavanka, about playing hero of the Empire, Iden Versio.

    7. CELEBRATING JOHN WILLIAMS

    John Williams’ music defines Star Wars. This issue, we explore the composer’s brilliant themes for Princess Leia and how they illustrate her story through sound.

    8. A WALK ON THE DARK SIDE

    Both a noble hero and a deadly villain, we dive deep into the history of Asajj Ventress -- the fallen Jedi Padawan who found a way back to redemption.

    9. DEVELOPING THE DYKSTRAFLEX

    The motion-control camera system built for A New Hope is responsible for many of the original Star Wars groundbreaking special effects. We chart its evolution.

    Pages from an issue of Star Wars Insider magazine show the story and photos of one fan's massive collection of Darth Vader memorabilia as well as examples of artwork created by fans around the world.

    10. GLOBAL FANDOM

    Discover what your fellow fans have been up to around the globe with our Worldwide section!

    Star Wars Insider

