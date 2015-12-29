-
Mirro Lox
Away on a long-term mission in the Outer Rim, Jedi Master Mirro Lox had no contact with the Nihil until after the destruction of Starlight Beacon. Known for his strength, optimism, and natural charisma, Lox’s calm demeanor helps him focus when his Padawan’s behavior surprises him and when he learned that the terrifying Nameless creatures are more than just a myth. After returning to Coruscant, where he once trained, Lox has volunteered himself and his apprentice, Amadeo Azzazzo, to help patrol the borders of the Stormwall.
Appearances
Affiliations
Dimensions
-
Height: 1.83m
species
-
Human