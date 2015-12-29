-
Valo Younglings (Gavi, Tep Tep, and Kildo)
Kildo, Tep Tep, and Gavi were all once promising younglings at the Jedi temple on Valo. Gavi, a member of the human species, was eager to learn and thought he’d quickly become a Padawan. Of the two Alcedians, Tep Tep was shy, with a powerful connection to animals and Kildo’s cleverness and ease with using the Force made up for his occasional mischief. But all that changed following the destruction of Starlight Beacon. The planet Valo was consumed by the Nihil Stormwall, and Gavi, Tep Tep, and Kildo have escaped into the mountains of Valo, where they have remained for the past year.
