  Nossor Ri

    databank

    Nossor Ri

    The chieftain of the Quarren people on Mon Cala, Nossor Ri was a friend to Mon Calamari King Yos Kolina, despite their clashing viewpoints. He was saddened by the shocking murder of the king, but could not support the rise of Prince Lee-Char, heir to the throne. Nossor believed Lee-Char was too young and inexperienced to lead the planet. Goaded by a Separatist "adviser," Riff Tamson, Nossor Ri called for new leadership, and a chance for a Quarren to hold the throne. The Quarren chieftain would come to regret siding with Tamson and the Separatists.

Appearances
Affiliations
Locations
Gender
  Male
Dimensions
  Height: 1.92m
species

