Your First Look at Kanan the Padawan - Exclusive!

January 17, 2015
StarWars.com Team

See art straight from the sketchbook of Pepe Larraz, penciller of Marvel's upcoming Kanan: The Last Padawan!

Star Wars Rebels has established Kanan as a heroic -- yet flawed -- Jedi. He doubts himself, he loses his patience, and he struggles in his new role as a teacher to Ezra. An Order 66 survivor, he also seems haunted by his past; finally, that past will be explored in Marvel's Kanan: The Last Padawan series, coming this April. And StarWars.com has an exclusive first look at young Kanan -- then known as Caleb Dume -- right from the sketchbook of series artist Pepe Larraz!

Kanan sketches by Pepe Larraz  Kanan sketches by Pepe Larraz

In these sketchbook pages, Larraz explores different outfits and facial expressions for the young Jedi -- decidedly more innocent than the Kanan we know, but still with a bit of the cowboy Jedi's trademark swagger -- hinting at the man he will become. "Pepe leapt into this project so enthusiastically," says Marvel's Star Wars editor Jordan D. White, "with tons of ideas on how to depict young Kanan (a.k.a. Caleb) at various stages. Wait until you see this young Padawan in action. It’s truly awesome."

Stay tuned to StarWars.com and Marvel.com for more on Kanan: The Last Padawan and all Star Wars comics!

