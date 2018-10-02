Watch the First Episode of Our Star Wars Stories Now

Learn the amazing story of Albin Johnson, a Star Wars fandom visionary.

Lucasfilm kicks off Our Star Wars Stories today, a new digital series about the many incredible ways that Star Wars has impacted the lives of fans everywhere. Host and producer Jordan Hembrough (Toy Hunter) travels the country, uncovering these deeply personal, touching, and inspiring tales from the fans themselves.

“Everyone really does have a Star Wars story, and the ones we’ve featured are powerful and beautiful,” Hembrough said. “Presenting them to the world is an honor, and making Our Star Wars Stories has been an experience I’ll never forget.” You can watch the first episode, in which Hembrough visits Albin Johnson, founder of the 501st Legion fan group, below.



“The impact of Star Wars goes beyond filmmaking and collecting,” Mickey Capoferri, executive producer, said. “It has changed the course of people’s lives and inspired them in profound ways. That’s what Our Star Wars Stories is about and I’m thrilled that we’re sharing these fans’ journeys.”

Following the launch of the series, four more episodes (6-10 minutes in length) of Our Star Wars Stories will be on the way. New installments will be released on the official Star Wars YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook pages every Tuesday.

