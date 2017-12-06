Watch the Star Wars: The Last Jedi Red Carpet Live at StarWars.com

Join the stars and creators of the highly-anticipated movie for the world premiere on December 9!

Get ready for something truly special: StarWars.com’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi red carpet live stream, presented by Verizon!



As announced today on The Star Wars Show, visit StarWars.com on December 9 at 5 p.m. PT for exclusive red carpet coverage, live from the world premiere of The Last Jedi in Los Angeles. The Star Wars Show's Andi Gutierrez and Anthony Carboni will host the event, interviewing the creators and stars of The Last Jedi, as well as other special guests.

Whether you're more Resistance, First Order, or porg, you don't want to miss it.

