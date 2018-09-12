ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Solo Snowball Fight Deleted Scene Revealed

September 12, 2018
StarWars.com Team

The Star Wars Show has your first look at a deleted scene included on the Solo: A Star Wars Story home release, plus an interview with the man behind Maul and much more!

We know the friendship between Chewbacca and Han Solo runs deep. After all, Solo: A Star Wars Story gave fans a look at the foundation of the longtime partners’ loyalty and trust.

There were plenty of funny moments, too, from the crowded shower scene to the way Chewbacca always managed to apply just the right know-how or brute strength in just the right moment to get Han out of a bind.

In an exclusive deleted scene, which debuted on The Star Wars Show today, we see the playful side of the two pals in the snowy mountains of Vandor with -- what else? -- a snowball fight!

And this week, co-host Andi Gutierrez sits down with the man behind the biggest surprise twist to come out of Solo, when Ray Park stops by to talk about reprising the role of Maul 20 years after he first spun onto movie screens in The Phantom Menace.

You can catch more deleted and extended scenes when Solo: A Star Wars Story arrives home this week. For now, watch the full interview with Park, brace yourself for the deadline to enter the Star Wars Fan Awards 2018 with pro tips from Lucasfilm’s John Swartz, go Be-Han the Scenes once again with Pablo Hidalgo, and more when you check out The Star Wars Show below!


Solo: A Star Wars Story arrives on Digital and Movies Anywhere on September 14 and on Blu-ray 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and On-Demand on September 25.

StarWars.com All Star Wars, all the time.

Darth Maul (Star Wars) Ray Park Chewbacca (Star Wars) The Star Wars Show Han Solo (Star Wars) Solo: A Star Wars Story Deleted scene

