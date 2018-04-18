ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Solo", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/solo"} {:title=>"The Star Wars Show", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-star-wars-show"}

Lawrence and Jonathan Kasdan Discuss Han's Journey in Solo: A Star Wars Story on The Star Wars Show

April 18, 2018
April 18, 2018
StarWars.com Team

The father and son team talks about writing Wookiee dialogue and revisiting an old friend.

For legendary screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan, the chance to write Solo: A Star Wars Story was like reuniting with an old friend.

Kasdan famously penned the scripts for The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, and The Force Awakens, making him responsible for crafting much of Han Solo’s character arc from selfish smuggler to reluctant rebel leader and back again.

This week, Kasdan and his son, Jonathan, who also serves as co-writer on the new Solo film, paid a visit to The Star Wars Show to talk about their inspiration for the forthcoming standalone, that special bond between pilots and co-pilots, and the importance of found families in Star Wars lore. They also reveal fresh insights into the writing process, including the importance of penning actual lines for resident Wookiee, Chewbacca, to give context to every whimper and roar.

“Han was always my favorite character,” the elder Kasdan says. “He was a living person in my life, and like any living person you wonder about what was their youth like? How did they get to be the person that I met much later?”

But don’t expect Solo: A Star Wars Story to fill in Han’s origin story, Jonathan Kasdan says. “What we started with in A New Hope was a very cynical guy, and it allowed for a character arc that sort of naturally lent itself to this movie, which is — How do you become a cynical guy?”

For more insights on Solo: A Star Wars Story ahead of its debut May 25, 2018, you can watch this week’s episode below for the full interview and much more Star Wars news.

https://www.starwars.com/video/solo-writers-lawrence-and-jonathan-kasdan-on-scripting-chewbacca-s-lines-plus-new-tv-spots

 StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Lawrence Kasdan The Star Wars Show Han Solo (Star Wars) Solo: A Star Wars Story

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Solo", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/solo"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Crimson Climb

    October 10, 2023

    October 10, 2023

    Oct 10

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Han and Leia Reckon with New Truths in Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel - Exclusive Excerpt

    August 9, 2022

    August 9, 2022

    Aug 9

  • {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    “There Was No Handbook”: Lawrence Kasdan on ILM and Crafting Light & Magic

    August 8, 2022

    August 8, 2022

    Aug 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    The Spark Eternal Takes Over in Marvel’s Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #21 - Exclusive Preview

    June 22, 2022

    June 22, 2022

    Jun 22

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    You're Invited to Han and Leia's Wedding in Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel - Exclusive Reveal

    February 14, 2022

    February 14, 2022

    Feb 14

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"The Star Wars Show", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-star-wars-show"}

    10 Things We Learned from the Star Wars: The High Republic Anniversary Special

    January 4, 2022

    January 4, 2022

    Jan 4

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"The Star Wars Show", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-star-wars-show"}

    Celebrate One Year of Star Wars: The High Republic with an Anniversary Special

    December 16, 2021

    December 16, 2021

    Dec 16

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Marvel’s Han Solo & Chewbacca Series Coming March 2022 - Exclusive

    December 16, 2021

    December 16, 2021

    Dec 16

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved