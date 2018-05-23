ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Solo", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/solo"} {:title=>"The Star Wars Show", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-star-wars-show"}

5 Things We Learned from the Solo Cast on The Star Wars Show

May 23, 2018
May 23, 2018
StarWars.com Team

The actors and director behind Solo: A Star Wars Story practice Wookiee roars and reveal new details, plus more!

It’s almost time to meet the new crew in Solo: A Star Wars Story, and The Star Wars Show recently sat down with the actors from the film for insights into the production, the characters, and how it’s impacted their personal lives.

Here are five things we learned:

1. Alden Ehrenreich, who plays Han Solo, still carries a flip phone. (Which, for a no-frills guy like Han, seems appropriate.) Ehrenreich also revealed that he posed in a promotional cardboard Millennium Falcon next to his Han Solo standee just so his nana could snap a photo. We'd do the same.

2. Joonas Suotamo, the mighty Chewbacca, really embodies his role. Suotamo tackled both stunt training for the physicality and mastered the cadence of Shyriiwook for the film. Ehrenreich also has his own Wookiee impression, but Suotamo is the pro.

3. Paul Bettany’s villain, the menacing Dryden Vos, is actually a foil for our favorite smuggler. “Frankly, he’s a lot like Han, in that the galaxy’s cruel and you’ve got to be cruel to survive in it,” Bettany says.

4. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who brings the droid L3-37 to life, didn’t just voice the character. She was also bolted into the costume on-set, acting in a motion-capture suit for the physically-demanding role.

5. Both Director Ron Howard and Ehrenreich took advice from the man who first brought Han Solo to the screen — Harrison Ford.

Watch the full set of interviews below, and catch gaming news from Star Wars: Force Arena, Qi'ra joining Forces of Destiny in a brand-new short, and a behind-the-scenes look at Solo with Lucasfilm's Head of Post Production Pippa Anderson.


Solo: A Star Wars Story arrives May 25, 2018.

StarWars.com All Star Wars, all the time.

The Star Wars Show Alden Ehrenreich Donald Glover Emilia Clarke Solo: A Star Wars Story Joonas Suotamo

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Solo", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/solo"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Crimson Climb

    October 10, 2023

    October 10, 2023

    Oct 10

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"The Star Wars Show", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-star-wars-show"}

    10 Things We Learned from the Star Wars: The High Republic Anniversary Special

    January 4, 2022

    January 4, 2022

    Jan 4

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"The Star Wars Show", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-star-wars-show"}

    Celebrate One Year of Star Wars: The High Republic with an Anniversary Special

    December 16, 2021

    December 16, 2021

    Dec 16

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Star Wars Show", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-star-wars-show"}

    Get Your First Look Inside Star Wars: The High Republic: The Monster of Temple Peak

    April 15, 2021

    April 15, 2021

    Apr 15

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"The Star Wars Show", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-star-wars-show"}

    New Concept Art of the Bogaranth and More from Star Wars: The High Republic Show

    March 29, 2021

    March 29, 2021

    Mar 29

  • {:title=>"Solo", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/solo"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    From a Certain Point of View: Who is the Best New Character in Solo: A Star Wars Story?

    July 10, 2020

    July 10, 2020

    Jul 10

  • {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"} {:title=>"Solo", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/solo"}

    Solo: A Star Wars Story Arrives on Disney+

    July 10, 2020

    July 10, 2020

    Jul 10

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Star Wars Show", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-star-wars-show"}

    Read Along with The Star Wars Show Book Club

    April 23, 2020

    April 23, 2020

    Apr 23

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved