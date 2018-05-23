5 Things We Learned from the Solo Cast on The Star Wars Show

The actors and director behind Solo: A Star Wars Story practice Wookiee roars and reveal new details, plus more!

It’s almost time to meet the new crew in Solo: A Star Wars Story, and The Star Wars Show recently sat down with the actors from the film for insights into the production, the characters, and how it’s impacted their personal lives.

Here are five things we learned:

1. Alden Ehrenreich, who plays Han Solo, still carries a flip phone. (Which, for a no-frills guy like Han, seems appropriate.) Ehrenreich also revealed that he posed in a promotional cardboard Millennium Falcon next to his Han Solo standee just so his nana could snap a photo. We'd do the same.

2. Joonas Suotamo, the mighty Chewbacca, really embodies his role. Suotamo tackled both stunt training for the physicality and mastered the cadence of Shyriiwook for the film. Ehrenreich also has his own Wookiee impression, but Suotamo is the pro.

3. Paul Bettany’s villain, the menacing Dryden Vos, is actually a foil for our favorite smuggler. “Frankly, he’s a lot like Han, in that the galaxy’s cruel and you’ve got to be cruel to survive in it,” Bettany says.

4. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who brings the droid L3-37 to life, didn’t just voice the character. She was also bolted into the costume on-set, acting in a motion-capture suit for the physically-demanding role.

5. Both Director Ron Howard and Ehrenreich took advice from the man who first brought Han Solo to the screen — Harrison Ford.

Watch the full set of interviews below, and catch gaming news from Star Wars: Force Arena, Qi'ra joining Forces of Destiny in a brand-new short, and a behind-the-scenes look at Solo with Lucasfilm's Head of Post Production Pippa Anderson.



Solo: A Star Wars Story arrives May 25, 2018.

