ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

Toy Fair 2014: LEGO Star Wars Toy Gallery

February 18, 2014
February 18, 2014
StarWars.com Team

lego-star-wars-toy-fair-2014-021714

The brick-based Star Wars galaxy is expanding! New minifigures, vehicles, and playsets in the LEGO Star Wars line have been unveiled at Toy Fair 2014. Check out our gallery after the jump.

  • aat-lego-021714

    of
    aat-lego-021714

    of
  • at-ap-lego-021714

    of
    at-ap-lego-021714

    of
  • battle-on-saleucami-lego

    of
    battle-on-saleucami-lego

    of
  • clone-turbo-tank-lego-021714

    of
    clone-turbo-tank-lego-021714

    of
  • death-star-troopers-lego-021714

    of
    death-star-troopers-lego-021714

    of
  • droid-gunship-lego-021714

    of
    droid-gunship-lego-021714

    of
  • general-grevious-wheel-bike-lego-021714

    of
    general-grevious-wheel-bike-lego-021714

    of
  • jedi-interceptor-lego-021714

    of
    jedi-interceptor-lego-021714

    of
  • kashyyyk-troopers-lego-021714

    of
    kashyyyk-troopers-lego-021714

    of
  • millennium-falcon-lego-021714

    of
    millennium-falcon-lego-021714

    of
  • star-destroyer-lego-021714

    of
    star-destroyer-lego-021714

    of
  • tie-interceptor-lego-021714

    of
    tie-interceptor-lego-021714

    of
  • Utapau-troopers-lego-021714

    of
    Utapau-troopers-lego-021714

    of
  • vulture-droid-lego-021714

    of
    vulture-droid-lego-021714

    of
  • v-wing-starfighter-lego-021714

    of
    v-wing-starfighter-lego-021714

    of
  • wookiee-lego-021714

    of
    wookiee-lego-021714

    of
  • x-wing-fighter-lego-021714

    of
    x-wing-fighter-lego-021714

    of
    • LEGO Star Wars toy fair 2014

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Star Wars Holiday Gift Guide 2023

    November 22, 2023

    November 22, 2023

    Nov 22

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Black Friday and Cyber Week 2023 Deals!

    November 17, 2023

    November 17, 2023

    Nov 17

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars + Halloween Shopping Guide 2023

    October 4, 2023

    October 4, 2023

    Oct 4

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    10 Great LEGO Star Wars Building Sets for Adults

    June 6, 2023

    June 6, 2023

    Jun 6

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Father's Day Gift Guide 2023

    June 1, 2023

    June 1, 2023

    Jun 1

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Star Wars Mother's Day Gift Guide 2023

    May 1, 2023

    May 1, 2023

    May 1

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Xbox and Star Wars Join Forces with The Mandalorian-Themed Bundle

    March 2, 2023

    March 2, 2023

    Mar 2

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2023

    January 26, 2023

    January 26, 2023

    Jan 26

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved