Toy Fair 2014: LEGO Star Wars Toy Gallery

The brick-based Star Wars galaxy is expanding! New minifigures, vehicles, and playsets in the LEGO Star Wars line have been unveiled at Toy Fair 2014. Check out our gallery after the jump.
The brick-based Star Wars galaxy is expanding! New minifigures, vehicles, and playsets in the LEGO Star Wars line have been unveiled at Toy Fair 2014. Check out our gallery after the jump.
November 22, 2023
November 22, 2023
Nov 22
November 17, 2023
November 17, 2023
Nov 17
October 4, 2023
October 4, 2023
Oct 4
June 6, 2023
June 6, 2023
Jun 6
June 1, 2023
June 1, 2023
Jun 1
May 1, 2023
May 1, 2023
May 1
March 2, 2023
March 2, 2023
Mar 2
January 26, 2023
January 26, 2023
Jan 26
TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved