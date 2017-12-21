This is How SportsNation Does a Star Wars Christmas

Check out a selection of cool Star Wars gifts featured on the hit show!

Today, ESPN feels the Force. Tune in to SportsNation at 12:30 p.m. PST for a special guide to Star Wars holiday gifts. Even better, we've got a special sneak peek at their picks below...

PBteen's Darth Vader Media Chair

Featuring a built-in audio system with 4.1 wireless Bluetooth audio, 4 speakers, control panel, an adapter, and more, the Darth Vader Media Chair is perfect for any Sith who loves gaming, movies, and in-home entertainment.

X-wing vs. TIE fighter Christmas Sweater

Be the best-dressed at your family's holiday get together this year with this X-wing vs. TIE fighter jumper. Or gift it to family/friends who need a little extra Force in their winter fashion.

Terez's Star Wars Crystal Vader Tall Band Leggings

Stylish, fashionable, and as comfortable as any Jedi robe, Terez‘s Star Wars leggings -- including this sleek Vader version -- come in a variety of looks and are sure to please fans everywhere.

Hasbro's Poe Dameron Electronic Helmet

Who doesn't want to be Poe Dameron? Thanks to Hasbro's awesome Poe Dameron Electronic Helmet, you can come close. Perfect for aspiring X-wing pilots of all ages.

Hasbro's Kylo Ren Deluxe Electronic Lightsaber

Sometimes, it's fun to be the bad guy. Hasbro's Kylo Ren Deluxe Electronic Lightsaber will delight the dark-side fan in your life .

Nerf Deluxe Stormtrooper Blaster

Finally, the First Order stormtroopers in your life can (safely) blast rebel and Resistance scum. All thanks to the Nerf Deluxe Stormtrooper Blaster.

Hasbro's Star Wars: The Black Series Centerpiece: Darth Vader

From Hasbro's new line of statues, this Black Series Centerpiece: Darth Vader is stunning. It would look good in the office, on a shelf, or even as a bookend. Most impressive, indeed.

shopDisney's First Order Stormtrooper Voice-Changing Helmet

If you or your Star Wars-fan loved one is more First Order, this is the helmet you're looking for.

Hasbro's Rey and BB-8 Action Figure Set - Star Wars: Forces of Destiny

Based on Rey and BB-8 from the Star Wars: Forces of Destiny animated micro-series, these "adventure figures" are fully-posable, feature cloth goods, and several accessories. A great way for younglings to discover the joys of Star Wars play.

Radio Flyer's Luke Skywalker Landspeeder

Radio Flyer’s take on Luke’s landspeeder in Star Wars: A New Hope has room for two riders, an interactive dashboard with lights and real movie sounds, and a 5 MPH driving speed. Hit the accelerator!

