The Star Wars: The Force Awakens Soundtrack Comes to Vinyl...with Holograms

May 25, 2016
May 25, 2016
StarWars.com Team

The 2-LP set arrives June 17 and is available for pre-order!

John Williams' powerful soundtrack for Star Wars: The Force Awakens is calling to you. You can let it in -- on vinyl featuring Millennium Falcon and TIE fighter holograms -- on June 17.


Coming from Walt Disney Records, the new release is a double-gatefold, 2-LP set on 180-gram vinyl, and includes liner notes by director J.J. Abrams in a 16-page booklet. The records have been hand-etched by Tristan Duke (Jack White’s Lazaretto) of Infinity Light Science, and offer an only-on-vinyl 3D hologram experience featuring the Millennium Falcon on Disc 1/Side B and a TIE fighter on Disc 2/Side B. For optimal viewing, use a direct light source or simply hold a mobile phone flashlight above the vinyl to view the holograms. 


Star Wars: The Force Awakens vinyl


The vinyl also features Direct Metal Mastering (DMM) for an optimal listening experience. Disney Music Group has joined forces with Pro-Ject Audio Systems to showcase this unique, next-level advancement in holographic vinyl technology with the Elemental turntable, a combination of minimalist design and maximum performance from the world leader in high fidelity turntables. 


The Star Wars: The Force Awakens 2-LP hologram soundtrack will be available on June 17 at Disney Music Emporium, the destination for collectible Disney music products. Pre-orders open today at www.disneymusicemporium.com and at Amazon


