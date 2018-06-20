ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Star Wars Show Celebrates 100 Episodes

June 20, 2018
StarWars.com Team

Our web series hits a major milestone!

They grow up so fast, don't they?

It seems like just yesterday we were clearing out a copy room here at Lucasfilm HQ to build a studio for a weekly web series all about Star Wars. It was a risk, but turned out to be one of the best decisions the StarWars.com team ever made. The Star Wars Show has gone on to feature guests ranging from Frank Oz to the cast of Rogue One; bring Star Wars Battlefront II to really real life; and be there at red carpet and Star Wars Celebration live streams, complete with an amazing Star Wars-ized T-shirt cannon at the latter. It's also been nominated for an Emmy. So it's been a good run, and this week marks a major milestone for the show.

The Star Wars Show hits its landmark 100th episode today, and is celebrating as only it can: with a genre-twisting, weird, and hilarious spectacular, which we won't spoil here. Congrats to the (very small) team that works tirelessly to put The Star Wars Show together every week. This is a great achievement.

Well, what are you waiting for? Watch the thing below!


