The Star Wars Show Meets Solo for a Special Facebook Event

Tune in tomorrow night for a glimpse at bonus features and behind-the-scenes content presented by the stars and creators of the hit film.

What’s better than watching over an hour of behind-the-scenes featurettes, cast interviews, and deleted scenes from Solo: A Star Wars Story?

Enjoying these extras and more with the film’s co-writer, Jonathan Kasdan, the man returning as Maul, Ray Park, and the mighty Wookiee, Chewbacca! The trio will join The Star Wars Show hosts Andi Gutierrez and Anthony Carboni for a special Solo: A Star Wars Story Bonus Showcase tomorrow. And you can join them from wherever you may be by tuning in via Facebook at 8 p.m. EST and 5 p.m. PST.

But if you can’t wait, today we have an all-new BeHan the Scenes with Lucasfilm’s Pablo Hidalgo, looking at the otherworldly aliens from Solo: A Star Wars Story and the performers who contort themselves to bring these massive puppets to life.

For more on the online special, an interview with Star Wars Resistance Executive Producer Athena Yvette Portillo, and a photo shoot from an all-new Star Wars cookbook, check out The Star Wars Show below!



Solo: A Star Wars Story is available on Digital and Movies Anywhere now and on Blu-ray 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and On-Demand on September 25.

