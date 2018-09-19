ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"} {:title=>"Solo", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/solo"}

The Star Wars Show Meets Solo for a Special Facebook Event

September 19, 2018
September 19, 2018
StarWars.com Team

Tune in tomorrow night for a glimpse at bonus features and behind-the-scenes content presented by the stars and creators of the hit film.

What’s better than watching over an hour of behind-the-scenes featurettes, cast interviews, and deleted scenes from Solo: A Star Wars Story?

Enjoying these extras and more with the film’s co-writer, Jonathan Kasdan, the man returning as Maul, Ray Park, and the mighty Wookiee, Chewbacca! The trio will join The Star Wars Show hosts Andi Gutierrez and Anthony Carboni for a special Solo: A Star Wars Story Bonus Showcase tomorrow. And you can join them from wherever you may be by tuning in via Facebook at 8 p.m. EST and 5 p.m. PST.

But if you can’t wait, today we have an all-new BeHan the Scenes with Lucasfilm’s Pablo Hidalgo, looking at the otherworldly aliens from Solo: A Star Wars Story and the performers who contort themselves to bring these massive puppets to life.

For more on the online special, an interview with Star Wars Resistance Executive Producer Athena Yvette Portillo, and a photo shoot from an all-new Star Wars cookbook, check out The Star Wars Show below!


Solo: A Star Wars Story is available on Digital and Movies Anywhere now and on Blu-ray 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and On-Demand on September 25.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Behind the Scenes The Star Wars Show Solo: A Star Wars Story BeHan the Scenes SWS

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Behind the Scenes of Ahsoka: Images from the Cast

    November 17, 2023

    November 17, 2023

    Nov 17

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Solo", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/solo"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Crimson Climb

    October 10, 2023

    October 10, 2023

    Oct 10

  • {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    From the Pages of Star Wars Insider: Artist Warren Fu on His First Steps to Envisaging General Grievous

    September 12, 2022

    September 12, 2022

    Sep 12

  • {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"} {:title=>"The Book of Boba Fett", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-book-of-boba-fett"}

    From the Pages of Star Wars Insider: Carey Jones on Becoming Krrsantan

    August 1, 2022

    August 1, 2022

    Aug 1

  • {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    From the Pages of Star Wars Insider: Inside Jabba the Hutt

    March 14, 2022

    March 14, 2022

    Mar 14

  • {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    10 Essential Star Wars Behind-the-Scenes Features on Disney+

    May 3, 2021

    May 3, 2021

    May 3

  • {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Bo-Katan Lives! Katee Sackhoff on the Live-Action Debut of Her Mandalorian Warrior

    November 18, 2020

    November 18, 2020

    Nov 18

  • {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Inside ILM: Creating the Razor Crest Celebrates the Return of Modelmaking Magic to Star Wars

    September 24, 2020

    September 24, 2020

    Sep 24

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved